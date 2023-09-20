Raleigh officials didn’t meet with parade organizers before permit denial, organizers say

The city of Raleigh did not meet with organizers of the Raleigh Christmas Parade to discuss additional safety measures before denying the parade’s permit, according to Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association.

“Our organization requested numerous times to meet with city staff in various departments, including the special events office and Raleigh Police Department,” Martin said, addressing city leaders directly Tuesday afternoon. “Our requests were left unanswered.”

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday the city of Raleigh had not responded to questions from The News & Observer about whether city staff met with parade organizers about their safety plans.

Raleigh denied the permit last week “out of an abundance of caution for parade participants and spectators, as well as respect for Hailey Brooks’ family and friends,” according to the city.

Hailey, 11, was killed in last year’s parade after a driver lost control of his vehicle while it was pulling a float in the parade.

In a follow-up interview, Martin said she asked to meet with city staff numerous times to go over the association’s plans and see what else it would need to include to address the city’s safety concerns.

“We also told them we were convening a committee to come up with the new requirements and that we had identified a safety consultant that we would be hiring,” Martin said. “After submitting the event application we also told them we wanted to share additional safety plans but that there was no place on the application to do so, and we were told they would be in touch about this.”

Instead, Martin said she was sent an email on Thursday morning about joining a zoom call at 2 p.m. It was then she learned the permit would be denied. A statement from the city was released to media and the public an hour later.

Parade without motorized vehicles

On Friday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the parade would be allowed without motorized vehicles. A permit had not been issued for the parade as of Tuesday afternoon.

“There are still many details to work out and conversations to be had, as is typical in this process,” said Robin Deacle, communications director for the city.

Martin originally had accepted the plan to have the parade without vehicles.

“The 2023 event will not include motorized vehicles or floats, but still promises to be one that’s entertaining for all ages,” she said, in a previous interview.

But now she is asking for the parade to move forward as originally requested.

When did the council know

Martin also said she was told by city staff members that the City Council had weighed in on the decision to cancel this year’s parade and so was surprised to learn some council members didn’t know the permit had been denied.

“It is now our understanding that the Raleigh City Council had no input in this decision,” she told the council.

In the follow-up interview, Martin said she was told by city staff that “the elected officials felt like it was the right thing to do to take a pause this year, just out of respect for the family and those that were impacted.”

Approving or denying a special event permit is a staff function and doesn’t require a council vote.

But some members were told “in passing” the permit would likely be denied after the council’s Sept. 12 work session, said Baldwin.

Council members’ videos

Two council members, Christina Jones and Megan Patton, posted videos over the weekend addressing the parade. Jones, who was absent from the Sept. 12 meeting, said in the video she was not told about the parade permit being denied until Thursday.

“I do think it’s important that the public understand what is happening and what is not happening behind closed doors,” Jones said in the video. “When I ran for office I did so because I wanted a seat at the table. Not for Christina. But for residents.”

Patton also addressed the issue during the meeting Tuesday.

“Over this past week there have been poor moments of communication across this body,” she said. “In particular, related to the Christmas Parade. I know that information moves quickly and situations move very rapidly, but I think we can all agree that we are better leaders to our residents when we are working from the same set of facts and working toward the same set of outcomes.”

She confirmed she knew about the permit possibly being denied on Sept. 12 but didn’t know the parade was back on until media outlets reported it Friday.

The N&O asked the city how council members were notified about the decision to deny the permit but had not gotten a response as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

‘Who had the audacity’

Two other people spoke to the council about the parade Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Courts, a local business advocate, called for a third-party and transparent investigation into how the initial decision to cancel the parade was made.

“I want the Raleigh Christmas Parade, and I want to know who had the audacity to make this decision without citizen input,” he said.

Gene Alston promised to dress up as Santa and walk through downtown if the parade doesn’t happen to give something back to the children.

“What happened was an accident,” he said. “It was a tragedy. And it took one of my kids away. But the other kids not going to be able to see the floats or Santa or anything like that, that’s not right. That’s not doing something for that young girl. It’s not doing something for her. We need safety measures just like we do the fair. We check every ride. We need to check every car.”