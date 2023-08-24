City delays CCC completion funding again

City council delayed an additional $1.2 million funding to complete the Coordinated Care Campus (CCC) at the former Stonebridge Hotel at Monday’s (Aug. 21) regular council meeting.

Mayor Jackie Clayton said the city is seeking additional funds from the province before committing city dollars.

She asked Chief Public and Protective Services Officer Dan Lemieux if there were any concerns with delaying the decision until the Sept. 5 regular council meeting.

“There's some risk because certainly some of our contractors are watching to see whether funding will be approved to continue this project,” said Lemieux.

He noted additional information could be given to a standing committee to discuss options for delaying certain items listed to complete the project.

The additional $1.2 million in funding was brought to council at the July 24 council meeting but was postponed because Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jason Nixon and Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams were set to visit the city on July 25.

If additional funding is approved, the project's total cost will be over $23.4 million.

The mayor said she was meeting with the ministers during their visit and was looking for additional support from the province.

“It was important for council to take those steps to be cognizant of what was going on and what the minister may have as a discussion and opportunity,” Clayton told the News after her meetings.

Nixon said the province is not just looking to fund projects but be a partner.

“​​We want to be a significant partner in all corners of the province, including Grande Prairie, when it comes to housing,” said Nixon.

Nixon announced “$68 million to support innovative and sustainable affordable housing solutions for low-income Albertans” on July 24. He said he suggests the city apply for the funding.

Clayton said city administration is already at work on an application.

“I was in contact with someone from the provincial government who advised me that the best course of action for us is to apply through the Affordable Housing Program, which we're just waiting to complete that application and present that to the province,” said city Chief of Staff Janet MacEachern during Monday’s meeting.

Story continues

She said the application period is currently open and will close on Oct. 16.

“My concern would be with October being the closing date if there are no announcements prior to October that we're still at a standstill prior to then,” said city Chief Financial Officer Danielle Whiteway.

She suggested to council to approve the funding from reserves, and if the grant is awarded, then to fund with it.

Clayton agreed but said a discussion should go to a standing committee to decide if committee wants to grant the entire $1.2 million.

The mayor noted in conversations with the travelling ministers that there might be more opportunities for provincial funding for other housing and addictions programs, and the city is looking to explore them.

The CCC will offer community-supportive housing units, on-site health care, office and programming space for social services as well as municipal offices.

The CCC was initially budgeted at $15.5 million when in 2021 the city bought the former Stonebridge hotel for $12.5 million and budgeted $3 million for renovations.

In March last year, a fire alarm revealed the historic fire separation in the building did not meet building codes which would lead to delays and additional work needed to be done on the CCC.

An increase of $3.75 million came in July 2022, which the city said would ensure the completion of required renovations.

In October 2022, an additional $3 million was granted by city council for the third phase of construction, which said it was facing cost increases due to inflation and supply change shortages. City administration said in October it was “fairly confident” no further financial asks would be required.

Still, the city says compared to similar projects across the country, the project is below the cost of others.

A city report says the cost per unit at the CCC is $208,008, while the Pimatisiwin housing units in Edmonton are $256,603 per unit, the Crossings in Vernon, B.C. are $280,769 per unit, McCurdy Place in Kelowna, B.C. is $253,061 per unit, and the Overlook in Dartmouth, NS is $200,000 per unit.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News