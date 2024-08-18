City cruise to easy win: Five things we learned from Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Manchester City started their Premier League title defence in style as they eased to comfortable win against Chelsea.

Goals in either half from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic saw off a trying performance from Enzo Maresca’s Blues, with Pep Guardiola’s men proving too strong for their London rivals.

Here are five things we learned from the match…

Writing on the wall for Sterling after representative’s statement

Raheem Sterling’s Chelsea career appears to be hanging by a thread after he was left out of Enzo Maresca’s match day squad for the Blues’ match against Manchester City. To make matters even more confusing, Sterling’s representatives released a statement an hour before the match started voicing their surprise at their client’s absence. A strange situation given Sterling’s heft involvement in pre-season, and his status as a marquee player on marquee wages.

Haaland did in fact not tremble at Cucurella

Do you remember Marc Cucurella’s song after Spain defeated England 2-1 in the Final of Euro 2024? The song where it stated that Erling Haaland would be trembling at the sight of the Spaniard? Well that was definitely not the case today as Haaland demolished the 25-year-old in every battle and duel the pair squared up in. To compile Cucurella’s misery, the Norwegian went on to score Manchester City’s winner early in the second half.

City win without Rodri

Rodri is one of, if not the best footballer on the planet in this current moment. The Spaniard has been imperious for City and Spain in the last couple of years, winning player of the tournament at Euro 2024 and was arguably the best player in the Premier League last season as well. Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola’s men, the 28-year-old was absent for their match against Chelsea through injury. No problem though as his replacement Mateo Kovacic fired home late in the second half to secure City the win.

Chelsea unconvincing as Maresca’s debut ends in defeat

Enzo Maresca looks to be a capable manager. He guided Leicester back to the Premier League at the first attempt which clearly attracted Chelsea to the Italian, but his first league match in blue did not go well. Although looking competitive for parts of the match against Manchester City, Pep Guardiola taught his former assistant a footballing masterclass as the visitors asserted themselves on their hosts. It can only get better from here, Maresca definitely hopes that is the case.

Doku stars as one of City’s bright sparks

It is safe to say Jeremy Doku’s debut season at Manchester City showed glimpses of his potential but not enough for the large part of it. A player you usually do not associate with a Pep Guardiola side, the Belgian starred as he wreaked havoc on first Marc Cucurella then Malo Gusto in an impressive performance. After a disappointing European Championships with Belgium, the 22-year-old looks to be in fighting form as he tries to make the left wing spot his own.