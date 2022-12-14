City of Cranbrook announces new rock festival for summer 2023

Canadian rock icons are headlining Rock the Kootenays, a three-day classic rock festival coming to the City of Cranbrook in August 2023. (Tsuguliev/Shutterstock - image credit)

The City of Cranbrook is preparing to welcome thousands of people to town next summer, as rock legends are set to hit the stage at Western Financial Place.

Rock the Kootenays is a new, three-day classic rock festival that will take place in Cranbrook, B.C., next August, the city announced Tuesday.

Some of the talent expected to grace the stage include Canadian rock musicians Kim Mitchell, Tom Cochrane and the band April Wine.

"This is Rock the Kootenays, Cranbrook's classic rock festival. We're looking forward [to having] some great bands," said Trevor Thors, general manager of venues and events.

Thors says this is the first time a large festival will play at the East Kootenay venue.

"Cranbrook is a small town, and this festival typically plays in towns that are a lot larger, so the biggest challenge we're going to have is getting people down here, coming out and watching the show," he said.

The southeastern B.C. city plans to make this an annual event, in partnership with the Saskatchewan Entertainment Group.

The festival will take place outside of Western Financial Place from Aug. 11 to 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Mountain Time on Dec. 16.