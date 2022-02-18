City councillor to continue leading Sudbury’s board of health

Public Health Sudbury and Districts’ board of health elected its officials for 2022 during its first regular board meeting of the year on Thursday.

During the video conference, board members reappointed Greater Sudbury city councillor Rene Lapierre to the position of board chair and Jeffrey Huska to the position of vice-chair.

Lapierre and Huska have served on Sudbury’s board of health for seven and six years, respectively.

“Thank you to all my board members for your continued support. We’ve got one more year all mixed together until the municipal elections, so I look forward to continue working with you and pushing public health issues forward,” said Lapierre.

The board of health also appointed its members at large for the executive and finance committees.

Board members Ken Noland, Claire Gignac, and Robert Kirwan were appointed to the board executive committee for 2022.

Noland was also appointed to the finance committee as a member at large, along with Carolyn Than and Mark Signoretti.

“Thank you very much everybody for your participation and the extra work you’ve volunteered to do,” said Lapierre once the elections were complete.

The board welcomed new member Ward 4 Coun. Dean Wenborne from the Municipality of French River. Wenborne replaced former board member Randy Hazlett, who served on the board of health for two terms.

“Thank you for the acknowledgement, and it’s nice to see the people who are on the board. I wish we were meeting in person,” he said.

“I’m a beginner, and a learner and I’m not here for too long on the board, unfortunately, because when the term ends this fall, I’m done too. In any event, I will participate to the extent that I’m able.”

It was also announced that Jacqueline Paquin’s term on Sudbury’s board of health will be ending on Feb. 22. She will not be seeking reappointment.

Paquin was elected to the board by the provincial government. She was not present at Thursday’s meeting, but she wrote a letter expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to sit on the board.

“It has been an eye-opening experience, and definitely not one I had expected when applying to become a board member pre-pandemic,” said the letter.

“My best wishes to the board of health and to Public Health Sudbury and Districts as we begin to navigate toward pandemic recovery and normalcy.”

Colleen Romaniuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star