City consulting giants brace for pain as advisory work dries up

PwC sign is seen in the lobby of their offices

Riding high after an “exceptional” 12 months for its consulting arm, partners at PwC UK last year took home a record seven-figure payout, while its rank-and-file staff were handed a 9pc pay bump before bonuses.

Twelve months later and the outlook for Britain’s consultants looks markedly different as economic uncertainty hits demand for advisory work.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the Big Four firm warned its 25,000 UK staff to expect smaller pay rises and bonuses this year amid a slowdown. With inflation remaining stubbornly high at 8.7pc in May, some staff are expected to experience real-term pay cuts.

The firm’s junior auditors have been told that the pay band for one cohort would be frozen while others would increase by just 3pc or 6pc. PwC said this was owing to “challenging” market conditions.

But industry sources fear that the firm’s warning on pay is only the beginning of a painful period for an industry that has expanded rapidly in recent years.

In the US, firms have already started to embark on rounds of job cuts, raising the prospect that UK bosses could follow suit.

A survey published last week by the Management Consultancies Association (MCA) spelled out the problems for Britain.

While the report forecasts that the consultancy sector will grow by 13pc in 2023, this will still represent a significant slowdown on record growth of 23pc in 2022.

Tamzen Isacsson of the Management Consultancies Association says demand is cooling in the sector - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Tamzen Isacsson, chief executive of the MCA, also points out that headcount in the sector has ballooned by 16pc in recent years amid a surge in demand that is now cooling off.

The significant increase in employees risks leaving firms overstaffed in certain areas where demand has dropped, such as M&A advisory work for private equity clients.

Some have already started to right size their businesses to adjust to an era of weaker growth, as inflation and higher interest rates weigh on the outlook for the global economy, with clients cancelling projects and demanding lower fees.

In March, Accenture said it would axe 19,000 jobs globally, putting hundreds of positions in the UK at risk.

Consulting giant McKinsey is planning to cut about 2,000 jobs in the US, in one of its biggest rounds of layoffs. KPMG, EY and Deloitte have also cut jobs or structured their operations in the US.

Ian Elliot, PwC UK’s chief people officer, explained the rationale behind the firm’s decision to dish out lower pay rises and bonuses.

In a memo to staff, he said: “Financial reward is an important part of ‘The Deal’ we offer and we’re committed to rewarding you fairly, whilst balancing consistency of approach and the financial sustainability of the firm.

“Our decisions on this are also governed by the firm’s performance and external market conditions. While there are many parts of our business experiencing strong growth and we are continuing to invest for the future, the market has been challenging.”

He added that this would result in lower salary uplifts and a drop in bonuses per employee.

The central issue facing consulting firms is the amount large corporate clients are willing to spend on professional services work amid a tougher economic backdrop.

In the UK, economists have warned that a recession is inevitable owing to the Bank of England’s failure to control rampant inflation.

Story continues

Accenture laid the blame for its weaker performance on Big Tech companies, which are cutting tens of thousands of jobs themselves and spending less on external advisory services. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs also said earlier this year that it would cut the amount it spends on professional services in 2023.

A recent report on the US consulting industry by Source Global Research found that more than 75pc of professional services buyers had cancelled some existing projects or axed new ones, while two-thirds had paused most existing work.

Source Global said cybersecurity, HR and deals consulting were areas feeling the pinch, while demand for IT advisory work was holding up.

Chiaki Nishino, North America president at the consulting firm Prophet, told Source Global: “Given the current uncertainty in the economic environment and the tightening of clients’ budgets, projects are being staggered into smaller pieces. I doubt we’ve seen the worst or the best of the market so far this year.”

Meanwhile, the Big Four firms of KPMG, PwC, EY and Deloitte, have all rushed to jump on the ethical, social and governance (ESG) bandwagon as companies map out strategies to become net-zero.

In 2021, PwC put ESG at the centre of its $12bn investment plan that will see the firm add 100,000 jobs over five years. This included launching “trust institutes” to train clients in ethics.

At the time, Bob Moritz, the firm’s global chairman, said the move would redefine and rebrand the firm “to make sure we’re valuable for what our clients need and what the world needs”.

However, as clients are now forced to tighten their belts, questions have been raised about whether demand for ESG advice will hold up following major investments by firms in this area.

One City executive says they expect the use of external sustainability consultants to wane over the coming year, as the economic backdrop necessitates that companies focus their resources elsewhere.

While British consulting firms have yet to cut costs as aggressively as their US counterparts, it remains clear that the industry is heading for a difficult period following years of rapid growth.

That could soon spell trouble for some of the City’s biggest employers and create difficult decisions for bosses.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.