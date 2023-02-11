City claims union's proposal would amount to 4.79% Yellowknife property tax hike

Strikers on the picket line outside Yellowknife City Hall Friday. Unionized workers have been on strike since Wednesday. The city now says the union's wage and benefit proposal amounts to a 4.79% property tax hike. (Walter Strong/CBC - image credit)

In a press release Friday afternoon the City of Yellowknife outlined what it said the cost of the union's wage and other demands would amount to.

On Thursday, an internal memo outlined the union's latest demands, including a five per cent wage increase effective Jan. 1, 2022, and a three per cent wage increase effective Jan. 1 of this year, among other things.

The city now says the union's proposal amounts to more than $1.65 million dollars over what has already been budgeted for 2023. The city also says this would be equivalent to a 4.79 per cent property tax increase.

"The city is legally required to have a balanced budget every year," the city's statement reads. "Spending more means the city either needs to increase revenues by raising property taxes and fees, or cutting programs and services. Unlike other governments that can run deficit budgets (such as the GNWT), the City cannot add additional costs for wages & benefits in our overall expenditures without an impact."

About 205 unionized city of Yellowknife employees have been on strike since last Wednesday.

CBC News reached out to the union for comment on the city's statement.

The city and the union are scheduled to resume negotiations Monday.