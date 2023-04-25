CP News Alert: Calgary, Alberta, Flames and Stampede reach arena deal
CALGARY — The City of Calgary, Alberta government, Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corp. and Calgary Stampede say they have reached an agreement in principle to replace the aging Saddledome with a new event centre and improvements to the surrounding area east of downtown.
The total cost is projected to be more than $1.2 billion, including a $330-million contribution from the provincial government.
More coming.
The Canadian Press