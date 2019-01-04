Buffalo doing everything it can to get Jeff Skinner to NHL All-Star game

You have to hand it to One Buffalo.

The organization, meant to unite fans of the city’s professional sports teams, is doing all that it can to ensure the final spot on the Atlantic division’s All-Star roster isn’t occupied by a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, or any other team for that matter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Whether you agree with the league’s selections or not, the NHL announced its rosters for the 2019 All-Star Game in San Jose at the end of the month. Since each team needs to have at least one player at the event, there are some notable omissions from some of the squads.

In no division is that more true than the powerful Atlantic, which will make the new twist the NHL has added to the lead up to the game all the more intriguing. For the first time, fans will have the opportunity to vote one more player onto each roster through their ‘Last Man In’ ballot.

The public has until Jan. 10 to make their selections, but One Buffalo hasn’t wasted any time in attempting to get Jeff Skinner to San Jose instead of Toronto’s Morgan Rielly or Ottawa’s Mark Stone.





Signs like this have been popping up all over the city. Also, did you give the link to that hilarious website a click? That’s some pretty sneaky work, if you ask me.

Clever, but sneaky.

Skinner hasn’t been resting on his laurels despite the support, though. The 26-year-old put together quite the display of talent against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

Story continues

First, he showed off his wicked hands and impressive shot to open the game’s scoring less than five minutes into the first period.





Then, late in the third, this rush by the former Kitchener Ranger ended with his second tally of the night.





That proved to be the game winner as the Sabres held on for the 4-3 victory — a win they desperately needed as they’re now only 4-4-2 in their last ten games, barely hanging onto a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

With 28 goals in 41 games, Skinner currently sits second in the NHL in that department. He’s only behind Alex Ovechkin, who found the back of the net against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night to boost his season’s total to 30.

Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner has been incredible for the Sabres this season. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images)

Skinner’s previous single-season total when it comes to twine-ticklers? 37 in 79 games with the Carolina Hurricanes back in 2016-17.

Based on his play as of late, and the love that he’s been receiving from the Sabres community, he may wriggle his way into his first All-Game since he became the youngest player ever to receive that honour back in 2011.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada:



