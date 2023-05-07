City breaks have lost their spontaneity – and Covid is to blame

Some tourists are waiting to visit the Galleria degli Uffizi Museum in Florence - Getty

This week, the last two major countries with Covid restrictions – the US and Japan – finally binned their red tape. It’s excellent news, confirming (touch wood) the death throes of the pandemic. But I fear that some of its long-term impacts will live on.

One which I particularly regret is the effect that Covid has had on the way we organise and enjoy our holidays. Take city breaks. I have never been a big planner – someone who maps out their sightseeing in advance. I like the spontaneity of being able to chop and change according to circumstance. Maybe it turns out to be a glorious sunny morning. Suddenly the park seems far more tempting than a museum. Or perhaps the museum is much more fascinating than expected – so you want to stay longer and rearrange the rest of your day accordingly.

But, as museums were forced to manage visitor numbers during the pandemic, many brought in booking systems which meant you had to plan ahead and reserve your arrival time. And these systems have lingered on, even though it isn’t clear how necessary they really are.

I was in Milan last week. The city’s Brera museum holds one of the great art collections in Italy, though it has a relatively low profile compared with those in Venice, Florence and Rome. I have never had a problem visiting before – I’ve always simply walked up to the desk and bought a ticket. This time I was a bit shocked to arrive and find signs in the courtyard which suggested you needed to have a reserved ticket and entry time. Luckily, on this occasion it turned out not to be the case and I was able to go in as normal.

Had I checked the website beforehand, I would have seen the notice “reservations required”, with a confusing rider “it is possible to purchase the ticket on site”. I guess, faced with that, most people would assume they had to book a time in advance – I certainly would have done.

Meanwhile, in London, a recent article in The Art Newspaper, suggested that – despite our free admission policy – booking systems left over from the pandemic may be putting off visitors. The National Gallery – whose visitor numbers were down 55 per cent between 2019 and 2022, was criticised for the messaging on its website which says “we strongly recommend you book a ticket in advance”.

The day I tested this (Thursday May 4) the site said it was “fully booked”. True, on another page, it also says that “walk-up tickets are available”, but for those unfamiliar with the system, it’s confusing at best. The Gallery says it is trying to manage numbers at a time when parts of the building are closed for renovation and booking a slot means people can avoid potential queues.

Of course, this new booking trend isn’t all about Covid. Some of the biggest museums and sights – including the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower – introduced booking systems some years ago in order to manage a genuine surfeit of visitors. Indeed, the Louvre recently announced it will be using the system to try to restrict visitor numbers to a more manageable level. And, as I pointed out last week, if you don’t book an entry time for the Uffizi museum in advance of arriving in Florence, you may well miss out on the chance to visit at all.

Is there a solution? Certainly, museums need to be clear about their messaging so that visitors who want to visit spontaneously aren’t put off. In the end though, maybe we have to accept that if you want to enjoy the biggest attractions properly you need to book your city break in low season.

Once tourist numbers start to tick up in the spring my suggestion would be to think laterally and go for smaller sights and attractions. My most enjoyable visit in Milan was to the Poldi Pozzoli museum. It’s a wonderful collection including works by Botticelli, Piero della Francesca and Canaletto. And when I was there, there were barely 20 other visitors in the whole place.

