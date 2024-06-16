City’s Boy Wonder could help lead England to glory this summer

Manchester City’s Boy Wonder Phil Foden has the potential to lead England to glory this summer. With Gareth Southgate’s side set to begin their Euro 24 campaign tonight Foden appears set to be one of the stars of the tournament. If he can bring his impressive form from the 23/24 season with Manchester City to this summer’s European Championships he could help lead England to a trophy they are yet to win.

City’s Boy Wonder will head into tonight’s game full of confidence. Foden had the best season of his career this season for Manchester City. He took out the FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Year awards which capped off his stellar season. He was also pivotal in City’s successful chase for a fourth consecutive Premier League title. Foden’s performances and goals were a key part of Pep Guardiola’s team’s successful season. He will now be hoping to take that strong form into his national team duties with England.

Phil Foden has been in sparkling form in England training.

Foden’s England teammates have had rave reviews about Foden’s performances at training. In an interview with the Times, Declan Rice revealed that Foden has wowed his teammates. Rice said: “He’s been out of this world in training. Everyone has been talking about him. ‘Have you seen Phil (Foden) in training?’ He’s that good. So, so special.”

In an interview that was shared on the PFA YouTube channel Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon was asked which England player has the best left foot. He said is it was Phil Foden and he had glowing praise for City’s Boy Wonder: “I’ll go with Phil [Foden] because I think Phil, technically, is out of this world. He’s different from the rest of us.”

Meanwhile, Phil Foden’s Manchester City teammate John Stones is hoping that Foden can show just how good he is this month. Speaking with SkySports Stones was asked if he believed that Foden could be the player of this summer’s European Championships. Stones answered: “Yes. I’m biased, I think he’s absolutely incredible. First, how he plays the game, so silky playing like he’s in the park. I feel like he has brought so much to his game. Goals, maturity, knowing of situations, his pressing. This season has been incredible for him and I hope and I’m sure he will bring that to the tournament.”

Phil Foden could be the player to lead England to glory this summer. City’s Boy Wonder will be one of the players Gareth Southgate will be relying on to lift his team across the European Championships. That journey will begin tonight against Serbia and a big performance from Foden could set the stage for what lies ahead for City’s Boy Wonder and England.