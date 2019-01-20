City beats Huddersfield 3-0, moves 4 points behind Liverpool Manchester City's Raheem Sterling gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield, England, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) -- Manchester City had no problems keeping the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race on Sunday, beating last-placed Huddersfield 3-0 to trim the gap to the leaders to four points.

A deflected 18th-minute strike from Danilo was added to in the second half by wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane as City eased to a fifth straight win in all competitions.

The afternoon began ominously for Huddersfield, with a parting message on the stadium's big screen by former manager David Wagner - who left his position on Monday - failing to reach fans because the sound didn't work.

Things didn't work any better on the field as the team, coached on a temporary basis by Mark Hudson, stayed 10 points adrift of safety and heading for a return to the second tier.

City did need a huge stroke of luck to go in front, though, with Danilo's long-range shot maybe heading wide before Christopher Schindler stuck his head out and deflected the ball past wrong-footed goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

It was City's 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

Sterling, who had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first half, scored the second when he dived to head in a cross from Sane in the 54th.

Sane then got on the score sheet himself, running onto a knock-down from Sergio Aguero and sidefooting a finish past Lossl.

