City announces property tax relief for homeowners affected by tornadoes

Tornadoes touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, damaging at least 125 homes, according to Ottawa Fire Services. (Félix Desroches/CBC - image credit)

The City of Ottawa has announced a plan to reduce or refund property taxes for "tornado-affected" homeowners this year.

The south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven was hit by two tornadoes July 13. Ottawa Fire Services says the events damaged at least 125 homes.

In a news release issued Thursday, the city said homeowners may be eligible for tax relief if a tornado destroyed or damaged their property "to the point that it is substantially unusable."

People in that situation should contact revenue services.

Details of the conditions for eligibility can be found on the city's website.