'A City of Angels icon': Sports world reacts to the death of Vin Scully

Baseball stars and athletes are paying tribute Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully, who died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

Scully's death was announced in a statement released by the Dodgers on Tuesday night during their game against rival San Francisco Giants. The statement read Scully "was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi."

"Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers — and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles," the Dodgers said.

Joe Davis, current broadcaster for the Dodgers who succeeded Scully after he retired in 2016, announced on the broadcast, "We lost the greatest ever to do it."

Baseball stars, notable sports figures and celebrities shared their grief on social media, along with some of their favorite moments of Scully's 67-year career behind the mic.

Vin Scully was a broadcaster for the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 seasons.

"He was a friend and he inspired me to be better. There's not a better storyteller." Dave Roberts on Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/euoOe64fUa — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 3, 2022

“He was the best there ever was.”



Clayton Kershaw on Vin Scully: pic.twitter.com/kLSGTDi8Kx — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) August 3, 2022

Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades. pic.twitter.com/MX6kNYbBrr — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2022

Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special. #LoveLA💙 https://t.co/zHPD78KEsE — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 3, 2022

Rick Monday speaks out on the loss of #VinScully during our broadcast 💔https://t.co/psbw6Y3ECn pic.twitter.com/k5Dv1Vri8E — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) August 3, 2022

The Rams are saddened by the loss of sports and Los Angeles icon Vin Scully. Our sincere condolences are with the Scully family, friends, and Dodgers organization. https://t.co/MTBxM33nGk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

RIP to an icon of our city 💙 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 3, 2022

Se ha ido el más grande de los cronistas de béisbol y otros deportes. He perdido al arquitecto de mi vida profesional; un amigo entrañable: Vin Scully. Experimento ahora lo más difícil para hilvanar mis pensamientos y solo puedo decir paz en su tumba,volveremos a vernos pronto. — Jaime Jarrín (@JaimeJarrin) August 3, 2022

You gave me my Wild Horse name. You gave me love. You hugged me like a father. I will never forget you, my heart is broken. My hand over your family’s hearts.

Los Angeles, I am sorry I am not there with you today to cry together. @TheVinScully @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/OgazZYQ8pU — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) August 3, 2022

This is just one small slice of the greatness of Vin Scully, whose own life story he narrated in saying farewell to the booth in 2016.



Rest in peace to a broadcasting legend whose visit to our living rooms proved to an honor for countless millionspic.twitter.com/pH4qr9zOea — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 3, 2022

Baseball is better for having Vin Scully as part of its history. One of the fondest memories I will take to my grave is knowing I pitched in a ball game that Vin Scully called. It might be small but it’s a big deal to me. Baseball will miss you Mr. Scully. We will do our best. https://t.co/UAvBbEbKON — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) August 3, 2022

Remembering Vin Scully RIP pic.twitter.com/kzNMXwPsq1 — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, has died at the age of 94.



RIP to an icon 💙 pic.twitter.com/hRMFHY6gOO — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully, voice of the @Dodgers, has died.



He was a true sports storyteller & his #Dodgers career lasted 67 years, the longest tenure of any broadcaster w/a single team in pro sports history.



Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, @TheVinScully. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/wSbMf6NYtX — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 3, 2022

No one was better at any job than Vin Scully was at his. And, a lovely man on top of that. It’s a beautiful night and we will miss you @Dodgers https://t.co/rmt4QjsvZZ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully, there will never be a voice in baseball like Vinny. He was the standard for broadcasting. As he said it, you could see it, feel it, you were at the park. Vinny loved his family, baseball and the @Dodgers. RIP Vin Scully. My prayers to your family. — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) August 3, 2022

Rest In Peace Vin Scully. My thoughts and prayers go out to the the Scully family and the @LosDodgers organization. The baseball world lost an Icon, but his voice and enthusiasm will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/BiG6GQtoW6 — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully was more than a broadcaster, he is a baseball legend. My heart goes out to the Scully family, the Dodgers organization, and all the fans who loved him. https://t.co/Nz4S1ReXkw — Hunter Pence (@hunterpence) August 3, 2022

For literally millions of baseball fans, Vin’s voice WAS Dodger baseball.



He defined his medium.



He was the common denominator across so many generations.



He was -- and is -- an absolute legend.



Rest In Peace, Vin. https://t.co/CpZ2Cmyif4 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 3, 2022

“The game of baseball has a handful of signature sounds. You hear the crack of the bat. You got the crowd singing in the seventh inning stretch, and you've got the voice of Vin Scully.”



From 2016, Vin Scully receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom. RIP pic.twitter.com/wmw9ZcWLOe — CSPAN (@cspan) August 3, 2022

The voice of our game.



MLB Network mourns the passing of Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/BgJwsxqij7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 3, 2022

My 2nd favorited vin quote “in case you’re wondering….Will Clarke is due up……………………………….7th ……this inning”

Rip Vin….the best⚾️⚾️🙏 — Kirk Gibson (@23KGibby) August 3, 2022

.@Joe_Davis shares the story of his first interaction with the legendary Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/Mih4u47yq1 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 3, 2022

Others also shared how the world lost two legendary sports icons, Scully and NBA great Bill Russell, in the same week.

What’s so remarkable about Bill Russell and Vin Scully is how many generations they impacted. Been struck by how many decades each man continued to reach those who watched and listened and learned. Lives lived in such exceptional fashion. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) August 3, 2022

A tough week for sports fans that admire greatness as we have lost 2 ALL TIME GREATS .The late @NBA greatest winner of all-time in the legendary @celtics BILL RUSSELL & tonight the fabulous @Dodgers VIN SCULLY! They both were AS GOOD AS IT GETS in what they did. May they RIP. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) August 3, 2022

Appreciate greatness while you have it. Have gratitude daily. pic.twitter.com/j28kGCREtV — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) August 3, 2022

