How a city of 10 million people is being moved to a jungle ‘utopia’

Computer-generated architect plans for Indonesia's future capital city, Nusantara in East Kalimantan - HANDOUT/NYOMAN NUARTA/AFP via Getty Images

If the architects’ digital illustrations are accepted at face value, the new capital of Indonesia is a utopian eco-city which blends harmoniously into Borneo’s tropical rainforest canopy.

Currently under construction in the province of East Kalimantan, Nusantara is pitched as a sustainable metropolis in which residents – mostly civil servants – will commute by electric bus and live in plant-covered homes powered by renewable energy.

It will not only provide a radical alternative to the polluted and overpopulated current capital Jakarta, which is sinking at the alarming rate of 6cm a year, but also, according to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, showcase his country confidently embracing the future.

Yet despite being presented as an innovative solution to creaking Jakarta’s many problems, Nusantara is in fact part of a far broader trend of new cities being built from scratch across Asia and Africa.

Dr Sarah Moser, Director of the Urban Studies Program at McGill University, Montreal, has compiled a database of 170 new cities built from scratch across 50 countries.

It is a shift which many governments have embraced, which has surged dramatically over the last ten to 15 years.

Computer-generated imagery shows a design illustration of Indonesia's future presidential palace in East Kalimantan - HANDOUT/NYOMAN NUARTA/AFP via Getty Images

Naypyidaw, the political capital built by the junta in Myanmar, Songdo built on uninhabited marshland in South Korea and Putrajaya, the new Malaysian administrative capital on the edge of Kuala Lumpur, are among the most prominent examples.

The first major country to take the leap was Brazil, which moved its capital from Rio de Janeiro to newly built Brasilia in 1960 to avoid overcrowding and to reduce coastal vulnerability.

Several African nations have created their purpose-built capitals, including Nigeria, Tanzania and the Ivory Coast. In Nigeria's case, the construction of Abuja negated the urgent need to control overcrowding and appeased rival ethnic groups asserting dominance.

Although new cities have provided limited help for the vast majority in their respective countries, the spread of fresh conurbations on the map is not slowing down.

It is almost as though there is a contest among leaders to build the most outlandish.

As Dr Moser says of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Nusantara provides him with “a political legacy”.

A ‘massive ecological disaster’

While proponents extol the economic and logistical virtues of breaking new ground, many in East Kalimantan believe building a new city is a short-term and blinkered response, one which fails to properly deal with environmental challenges exacerbated by climate change.

In the case of Nusantara, critics fear the creation of an urban area of over 256,000 hectares – four times the size of Jakarta and intended to host 1.9 million people by 2045 – will be catastrophic.

They believe deforestation will threaten the habitat of endangered species like the orang-utan as well as displacing indigenous communities.

Uli Arta Siagian, forest campaigner for Indonesian environmental NGO Walhi, has described the city’s construction as a “massive ecological disaster”.

Concerns relating to potential links between the rise of new cities and emerging infectious diseases have also been cited.

This aerial photo shows usually busy roads in Jakarta - BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images

In 2015, Carl-Johan Neiderud, MD at the section for Infectious Diseases at Uppsala University Hospital in Sweden, wrote that: “New megacities can be incubators for new epidemics, and zoonotic diseases can spread in a more rapid manner and become worldwide threats.”

“People see enormous potential in starting over, abandoning existing cities, and doing something that will solve all their problems,” says Dr Moser.

“I think globally new cities are seen as a kind of cure-all for all the problems that plague big cities in the global south – traffic congestion, pollution, overcrowding, housing deficits and all of this. New cities are very seductive and have a lot of curb appeal.

“I can only see this accelerating. With climate change, it’s going to intensify. I thought a few years back that we might have hit peak new cities, that the ruse was up, that people were realising there were enough failed projects, and that we should be suspicious about this trend, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

“The deep irony is that they are claiming they are going to have the solutions. By my calculations, 30 to 40 per cent of all of them are being built at sea level, on the coast, or on reclaimed land.”

An aerial view taken with drone shows a general view of Pantai Lango fishing village in Balikpapan bay, East Kalimantan, Indonesia - MAST IRHAM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Nusantara represents only a fig leaf solution for a small percentage of Jakarta densely packed 30 million population.

Low-lying and prone to regular flooding, the world’s second most populated urban area after Tokyo is expected to lose a quarter of its area to rising seas by 2050.

Congestion in the mega-city is so severe that it is estimated to cost the Indonesian economy £3.2 billion a year.

Air quality is terrible because of diesel fumes and burning rubbish.

Many of its 30 million citizens live in squalid shanty town slums in the shadow of gleaming skyscrapers, where water-borne diseases are rife because of poor sanitation and lack of access to clean water.

For them, Nusantara will be of no obvious benefit.

‘Greenwashing of the highest order’

Dr Moser fears widespread corruption is often the ulterior motive for these immense construction projects.

Indonesia is ranked as one of the world’s most corrupt nations by Transparency International.

She believes the sale of government buildings in Jakarta, as happened with Kuala Lumpur, gives politicians an additional incentive to move the seat of power.

“I’m particularly suspicious of it because I was recently in the Riau Islands in Indonesia, where they have a new regional capital called Dompak. It’s probably the worst new city project I’ve ever visited,” she complained, in reference to the plans for Nusantara.

“It was launched as an eco-city, partly for political reasons, because if you wrap something in a green package it’s a bit more palatable to critics. In reality, it’s an open pit mine; they’re mining bauxite from it. The planners are so incompetent that there’s no city; it’s just a government building, and then you drive for five minutes and there’s another government building, and in between it’s just tailings from the mining industry. There’s no sign of walkability or of any eco features.

“That gives you pause. It’s a provincial capital but they had money. They could have executed it much better. Corruption just sucks all the money out of the project.”

A photo taken with drone shows the construction site of Indonesia's new capital city Nusantara in Sepaku - MAST IRHAM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

China stands alone at the forefront of accelerated urbanisation, with hundreds of new cities being built from scratch over the last 30 years.

Nearly all these metropolitan centres with their towering skyscrapers were sparsely populated rural regions beforehand.

But the Communist Party regime allows little scrutiny of the environmental impact of these enormous settlements.

Though Nusantara’s designers want it to be carbon neutral by completion, and for 65 per cent to be reforested, the Chinese model is undoubtedly one which Indonesia looks towards.

Forest Watch Indonesia, an Indonesian NGO that monitors forestry issues, warned in November last year that most of the forested areas in the new capital are “production forests”.

This means permits could be granted for forestry and extractive activities, leading to more destruction of precious ancient habitat.

“This is greenwashing of the highest order,” Dr Moser declares. “Indonesia does not have the capacity to pull off this project in a way that looks remotely sustainable.”

The Nusantara Capital City Authority is adamant that the land being cleared for the city is from mining, logging and palm oil concessions.

Workers load construction materials onto a truck at a construction site of the Indonesia's new capital city Nusantara in Sepaku - MAST IRHAM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Myrna Asnawati Safitri, the deputy for environment and natural resources with the authority, recently rejected suggestions that the city’s construction will sacrifice fragile ecosystems.

In an interview with conservation news site Mongabay, she stated: “If we look at the location of the IKN (Nusantara), the land area is 256,000 hectares, most of which are industrial concessions planted with eucalyptus. Then there are several oil palm concessions, as well as 100 mining concessions. That’s the existing situation. So, the current environment is not a good environment, it is already damaged.

“There are very, very few of the so-called natural forests.”

Would there be an easier, cleaner way to tackle the growing problems encroaching upon Jakarta?

As any long-term resident of Venice can testify, the phenomenon of the slowly sinking city is not new.

Jakarta’s sheer scale, however, requires a more drastic response than the familiar wooden boards across St Peter’s Square.

The Giant Sea Wall Jakarta is one of the biggest infrastructure projects of its kind, but its critics fear it will be of little assistance to the poorest and most vulnerable.

As in so many other cases, the elite who one day live in Nusantara will be far away when the flooding begins to swallow up tightly packed slums.

