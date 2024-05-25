CITV - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #4

Opera offers all the drama of a game with fewer elbows. Get your tickets for Das Rheingold now at Edmonton opera.com. It's timefor a lower electricity ratewith Encor by epcor. Switch to an even lowerelectricity rate! Sign up now atEncor.Epcor.com/LowDown The best country artists. The biggest party of the year. It's Big Valley Jamboree! Big Valley Jamboree returns to Camrose, August 1st to 4th. See Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, and more. Tickets and camping at BigValleyJamboree.com take a look at yourhome's foundation. Cracks in your basementwalls can lead structural damage,leaking over time. If you notice a crack, leak, or filling window well, contact abalon fora free evaluation. Foundation specialistsfor over fifty years. Central Mountain Airflying non-stop from Edmontonto Prince George and High Enjoy the convenience of non-stop with our friendly staff. Book today at flycma.com. Ready to elevate your outdoor space. Look no further than the Patio Store with over 100 sets in stock. You can create an outdoor oasis for every style and budget. Come explore our showrooms and in-store deals. Visit the patiostore.com. This summer, Greentree Outdoor Living wants to transform your spectacular new yard! Our skilled designers and builders have turned dreams into reality, stress free for over 25 years. Your oasis awaits! Book your free consultation today at greentreelandscaping.ca It's timefor a lower electricity ratewith Encor by epcor. Switch to an even lowerelectricity rate! Sign up now atEncor.Epcor.com/LowDown You've been waiting to get outand drive a New Nissan,great offersare ready So, check out all the latesttech, features and thrills - it's all happening right now. Now, at Nissan, lease select models from as low as 2.99% for 24 months. ( ) Closed captioning of this program is brought to you in part by CLiC Privacy Glass, now in Canada from Lux Windows. Call for a free estimate. >> Daintre: from rundle park, this is our light and g. Colour your world at the international children's festival and mark your calendar and enjoy future performance is an awesome stages. Join your elks 58 season with the largest alumni in the history tickets for the kick off 75 dinners are on sale purify more information online at globalnews.ca. >> Announcer: our yeg is brought to you by furnace family. With our exclusive warranties, could be the last furnace you ever buy visit furnace family.com for details. >> Lisa: you never know what might go viral but an answer on wheel of of fortune last night had all the right tidbits to trend. Not only was it wildly wrong, it was also a little bit lewd. Mike drolet explains. >> Tomorrow, right in the butt... >> Reporter: look at his face and he knew right away that he messed up in the real answer is of course family-friendly. >> This is the best. >> Reporter: , on game shows are designed for these moments and where else would you yell something like this. >> Neked grandma! >> Do you ever feel bad for them? >> No, no [laughing], no because my job is to entertain and I want the mess up. >> Reporter: if that makes the canadian jimmy boiled up a bad person, but he's a bad person. Just like the rest of us because when he's hosting his own game show experience-- unpredictability as his views. >> You also hit her in the nose with the mic... And that was very impressive. >> Reporter: nothings ever scripted or expected. Watching the ladies only church group was a survive as were the 10-year-old murder enthusiasts. >> The kids were like you got to clean up the blood-- and these kids know about murder like that's a. Red flag right now and this is a little concerning. >> Reporter: concerning, sure but who's to say what will happen after under. >> The big lights. You can talk to into it works? >> No, no I can't! Boo! >> Reporter: it's game show 101. Nurse will make words come out wrong. >> Mythological hero hus. >> And the pressure obviously can be. >> Terrible name something a doctor might pull out a person? >> I durable. >> Reporter: so, yeah, left it up-- at least it's them and not us. >> Aglolbaa who wrote this, mike drolet, global news toronto. >> Lisa: all right let's head up

>> Shane: [laughing], good morning well, it's time to get out the corners and stand in front of the net. It's a beautiful day out here and once again today we will start off with leduc just over on 50th avenue. It will be a busy place at a block 50 in hosting a pet fair today in a local animal rescue will bring adoptable pets down here in 40 vendors will be on scene as well as 8 animal rescues and silent auctions and all proceeds will be going to the rescue so be some live music and at 1:30 P.M. wiener dog races. Make sure you come down here and bring your pets and if you taken in all these actions here in leduc, 11:04 A.M. is when it will be happening today...
From global one, I'm shane blakely.
>> Hey it's chelsea at kuntz h let's talkoes birkenstocks and their roles over social media on let's talk about what's going on. >> Yes, they are and it's countercultural trendsetter and doesn't matter what people are using it for, you can rest in comfort. >> Is it a fashion movement or comfort? >> Yes, we are seeing collaboration with things like valentino right on the runway and seeing on the red carpet with birkenstock and things like that I think people are adopting it for a of reasons but it's nothing more gratifying like fitting twentysomething influencers in their first pair of birkenstock and you know you are setting them up for life with comfort. >> Reporter: give me your professional opinion, socks and stocks? >> I thank you will have to live your own truth on that one. >> Visit kuntniz shoes that either of their location and visit kunitz shoes.ca. >> Good morning and in case you missed it, retail sales came up for the month of march and no doubt about it and instead being down 1.0, they are down 1.2 percent and in alberta they were up 0.3 percent for the month of march. Stats candidate is looking for an increase in the month of april in the neighbourhood of zero-point 0 percent to looking for stronger sales and this means the bank of canada and you might see retail sales will know too soon for the bank of canada to drop interest rates by a quarter of 1 percent and elsewhere in the video is still the elephant in the room knows up $26.76 on friday and of new york from $1069 and that helped the nasdaq close and the nasdaq was up 184 points and the douse up only 4 points on let's take look at canadian tire with retail data coming out in canadian tire shale shares closed at $175. B back a little later, see then then. >> Lisa: at 7:50 A.M. and time to visit our favourite pal in this kind shane blakely and global one, what's going on. >> Shane: where watching the fire dog waving to everyone, trying to get everyone coming down here at leduc or beaumont and beaumont days,... Starting at the fire hall here, pancake breakfasts at 7:00 and they will be going-- sorry, it starts at 8:00 so few moments, he can get down here and there will be a parade throughout the town and at 11:00, midway with derby music festival happening and lots will happen down here for beaumont days and this is their annual event that's kicking off for summer fun so come check everything out throughout the day.
From global one, I'm shane blakely.

>> Lisa: I bet it will be bumping with our city. Got their volleyball going on in the elks game. >> Kevin: it will be a busy time downtown, and construction as you double the amount of traffic getting into downtown and the construction everywhere. >> Lisa: I know,. >> Kevin: anywhere they are running into it. >> Lisa: taking a bicycle, taken who were something because the price of park or whatever and jump on a train or whatever that, yes, oof-- parking and getting to places it's hard. These days I want someplace to the end of the day to bridges, crossing were reduced to one lane. And coming across 109th and coming back and another lane closed on 87th and of course, the main of my existence, tw terwillegar which is every direction and everything coming on any bridge. >> Lisa: rush-hour start so early now. >> Kevin: that starts at like 3:30 P.M. >> Lisa: I try not to be on the road than because it's horrific. >> Kevin: [laughing] it's spending my time away from it and 8 degrees downtown edmonton right now the sun is up and things are looking nice and green behind the southeast winds only up two km/hour and just looking at the city behind us and all that greenery popping up in there and everything is looking nice and green and starting off in vancouver and showers and forking in kelowna today and sorry, kelowna and partly cloudy and 18 in saskatoon mostly cloudy and 17 degrees known for regina today and a few showers and 9 degrees in winnipeg. Into toronto, some rain and 21 in ottawa and timmons at 12 degrees with rain and partly cloudy and sue saint marie and frederick at 21 in charlottetown and 14 at 21 and halifax and 13 degrees for st. John today and having look at satellite and radar pictures and not a lot happening right now but it will change as the day goes on and looking at a 30 percent of showers and not much happening around the city of edmonton and that's to be expected and looking at the most part sunnier skies through most of the day today. Heading into the southern part of the province and I think nothing really around red deer in southern providence-- really scattered precipitation. There we are, edmonson looking all those clear skies and increasing cloud as we get into the afternoon at 2:30 P.M. this afternoon and once we get into 5:00-- see these areas of showers developing and that's where we put that 30 percent chance in there and it doesn't look like much and I'm not particularly worried about it. If it comes fairly short-lived and fairly isolated and more of a chance of seeing that tomorrow at some showers and thundershowers moving through and this is 4:00 in the afternoon so some watches for that developing around 2:00 tomorrow afternoon and the range lasting around suppertime and look how nice it clears after that and then clear skies as we head into monday, tuesday, wednesday and thursday all looking pretty good. 17 degrees with edmonton and partly cloudy skies and watch for a slight chance of showers as we had until overnight and 17 and red deer and 16 in calgary in 19 in medicine hat dean lac la biche and 21 and high-level and 22 in peace river and forking on some showers and jasper for today. 17 for us swings at 7 km/hour until overnight, temperatures around 9 degrees and ease swings at 20 the early part of the

