CITV - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 08:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

>>> You never know what might go viral but an answer on wheel of fortune last night had all the right tidbits to trend. Not only was it wildly wrong, it was also a little bit lewd. Mike drolet explains. >> Right in the butt? >> What?! [Crowd reacts] >> Reporter: look at his face, he knew right away that he messed up. The real answer is, of course, family friendly. >> This is the best. >> Reporter: but c'mon, game shows are designed for these moments. Where else would you yell something like this? >> Naked grandma! >> Do you ever feel bad for them? >> No, no, no, because -- no, because my job is to entertain, and I hope -- I want the mess-ups. >> Reporter: if that makes ontario-based comedian timmy boyle a bad person, well, he's a bad person, just like the rest of us. Because when he's hosting his own game show experience, unpredictability is his fuel. >> Oh, you also hit her in the nose with the mic. That was impressive. >> Reporter: nothing is ever scripted or expected. The raunchy ladies-only church group was a surprise as were the 10-year-old murder enthusiasts. >> The kids were like, you gotta clean up the blood and I'm like, wow, these kids know about murders. That's a red flag right now I think. This is a little concerning. >> Reporter: concerning? Sure. But who's to say what will happen under the big lights? >> You can talk in to it. Now it works. >> Can you repeat the question? >> No! No, I can't! Boo! >> Reporter: it's game show 101. Nerves will make words come out wrong. >> Mythological hero [Indiscernible] >> Reporter: and the pressure obviously can be overwhelming. >> Name something a doctor might pull out of a person. Darcy? >> A gerbil. >> Reporter: so, yeah, laugh it up. At least it's them and not us. Right? [Laughter] mole -- dalet -- glab -- who

wrote this? Mike drolet, global news, toronto. >> Farah: and that's "global national" for this friday night. I'm farah nasser and on behalf of our whole crew here, I want to thank you so much for spending manufacturepart of your evening with us. Tonight's your canada is this beaver about to take a dip in the south saskatchewan river in saskatoon. Please keep emailing your photos to viewers@globalnational.com. Jeff sempel will be at the anchor desk until next week. Until then, take care of yourselves and take care of each other. >> Here's a live look at the expo centre where thousands of volleyball players have been competing in the 2024 youth nationals over the last several days. The economic spike it's giving businesses in our city. [ ] >> Tonight, a deportation decision in the deadly humbolt broncos bus crash. >> Now facing a family broken up is pretty tough to deal with. >> Why the truck driver responsible is being ordered to leave and how his lawyer is fighting for him to stay. >>> Plus, stretched thin and forced to dip into reserve funds. >> Higher number of students, higher complexity, increased staff unit costs. >> Why the edmonton public school board is calling for more funding from the province after passing its latest budget. >>> And the oilers set the tone with a double overtime victory against the dollars dallas stars. >> Scores! It's over. >> How edmonton is looking to keep the momentum going in game two and a look at some of the familiar faces cheering on the orange and blue from ice district. [ ] >> The weather in ice district was a little different than for today. Still wasn't half bad for this friday. A little bit more active weather in the south. I'll let you know if any is heading our way coming up. >> Announcer: you're watching global edmonton. This is global news hour at six. >> Good evening, carole anne is away tonight. A federal back and forth ordered the deportation of the driver convicted in the humbolt broncos crash. >> A truck hit a bus killing 16 and injuring 13 others. >> While the deportation was expected, the bus driver's lawyer is fighting for him to stay in canada. >> Reporter: it was a tragedy that shook a nation. On a rural saskatchewan road, 16 lives were suddenly ended, 13 others injured and countless families forever changed. That includes for jaskirat singh sidhu, the rookie took driver whose semi collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team. >> Dealing with very severe post-traumatic stress disorder and severe anxiety as it was. And now facing having his family broken up is pretty tough to deal with I think. >> Reporter: he moved to canada from india in 2014. As a permanent resident without citizenship, his crime means his deportation is a foregone conclusion. Something not all the victims' families agree with. >> I don't think this is a necessary step for him and a necessary conclusion to all this. We've made our peace with it a long time ago and Mr. Sidhu's done his time. >> Reporter: there's a full range of emotions for the many families now processing the news. >> At this point, it's passed me. It's out of my control. Unfortunately he has to live with the consequences for the rest of his life. >> Reporter: others like the parents of another victim, logan boulet are thankful for the decision as they continue to believe he should be deported from canada. Saying they're prepared to remain diligent in this belief as Mr. Sidhu may launch further appeals. Because of the length of his eight year sentence, he lost his right to appeal, at least until the deportation order was granted. >> He can apply to get his permanent residence back on humanitarian and compassionate grounds and that's what we're going to do. >> Reporter: his lawyers says his sarauerson has medical son has medical issues. Sidhu's lawyer says the process could take months or even years. And a humanitarian appeal like the one that is now under way usually takes about two to three years to process. An ongoing saga it seems far from over. Sarah offin, global news. >> Scott: some new information tonight on the killing of a teenaged boy in our city earlier this week. Police were called to an

isolated road in north edmonton where they found an injured youth. Broden radomske died from a stab wound. Keith james landry is charged with second-degree murder. Police believe the man and the victim knew each other. >>> Massive growth in enrollment it making it harder for edmonton public schools to balance the books. >> Today trustees passed a budget for next school year. As jasmine king reports, they're asking the province for more support. >> Reporter: edmonton public school trustees passed next year's school begun but it's one they're calling tragic and constrained. >> We're asking our television our division staff to be magicians and make things work when it's clearly difficult to do so. >> Reporter: it was a unanimous vote but not a quiet one. Truss priest expressed their from us racial with frustration. >> We have work to do. No, no, no, my friends, the province has work to do. With meeting with us and coming up with solutions. >> Reporter: the board says it's teaching 6,000 more students lan last year. The provincial funding formula doesn't keep up with that rapid growth. The province will pay for only 2,000 students. >> We've had five years now to explore this new funding formula. It's time to do something different. >> Reporter: in a statement to global news, the education minister says they're stepping up and investing more in education, including 1.2 billion over the next three years. With growing costs, it's not much of a boost. >> Our ability to absorb these unknowns with our operating surplus is getting very limited. So with that dwindling balance, be it really removes our ability to be able to weather the storm. >> Reporter: because the board is using reserve money, parents and students shouldn't see much difference in service but the board says it's quickly depleting reserve. >> Next year at this time, if there is no change to the way we're funded, we're looking at not being able to cover everything we need to out of our operating reserve. >> Reporter: jasmine king, global news. >> The town of millet is under a boil water advisory following a water main break. A town employee says they were made aware of the issue last night with a notice posted on the town's website advising the water would be shut off today for repairs. Shortly before one this afternoon, alberta health services issued a boil water advisory until further notice. The water was turned back on before four p.m. Today, but the boil water advisory remains in place. >> Announcer: you're watching global news hour at six. >> It only took a few seconds into the second overtime period for the edmonton oilers to pull out a huge win last night against the dallas stars. >> Scott: today fans are still buzzing and preparing for game two tomorrow night. >> Slav kornik joins us live in the newsroom. Despite the earlier start it was a late night for oiler fans. >> Definitely. A late night for the team as well. The oilers were nursing a one goal lead when dallas tied it up late in the third forcing the game into overtime. While it went into a second overtime session, that didn't last long. Just over 30 seconds into the frame, the oilers captain redirecting a pass from evan bouchard into the back of the net. Every player's different, but for some like their fans, it was off to bed. >> Fans of the game. But yeah, you try to go back, eat and do your nighttime routine after a game. Everybody's different. Try to get down as quick as possible. >> Obviously it was a long game and something we're not used to. Haven't been in that position a lot. You talk about the highs and lows of the playoffs. It was one of those things. You're pretty pumped with the win and how things turned out for game one. I think the little more than normal and it took long tore wind down. >> Everyone could have gone to bed earlier if McDAVID buried a scoring chance in the first ot, with the puck on his stick, a gaping hole under jake oettinger's arm. But the captain was stymied, unable to sale the victory. One person watching, chris jones edmonton elks coach. >> I stayed up late watching the oilers. Used to getting to bed earlier. I had to watch later last night. >> The elks leader as they prepare for tomorrow's game against saskatchewan. Referencing McDAVID'S near miss in the first overtime session. >> The shot first late, the first overtime --

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts