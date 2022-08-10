Citrus Powder Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.37 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.08%: Straits Research

The global citrus powder market was valued at USD 2,700 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 5,370 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Europe is the largest shareholder of the global citrus powder market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citrus is a genus of flowering trees and bushes belonging to the Rutaceae family. Citrus fruits are well-known for their aromatic rinds containing flavonoids and limonoids and are typically rich in juice. The abundance of citric acid and other organic acids gives the juice its characteristic acidic flavor. Citrus fruits include oranges, lemons, grapefruits, pomelos, and limes. The most widely cultivated and traded citrus fruit, oranges, account for more than 50% of the world's citrus production, followed by tangerines, lemons, and grapefruits.

The Citrus Powder is rich in antioxidants and bioflavonoids, promoting cellular turnover, balancing skin tone, and shielding skin from free radical damage. As a result of its health benefits, it is a popular ingredient in personal care and beauty products. One of the factors driving market expansion is increasing public awareness about the advantages of citrus peel extract, such as its antibacterial and other medical benefits and various healing characteristics. Moreover, the growing demand for citrus powder in confectionery, bakeries, and beverages as a flavoring agent is anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.


Global Citrus Powder Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness of the Health Benefits of Citrus Powder

Citrus is the highest source of vitamin C, fiber, essential oils, plant compounds, and minerals. The majority comprises carbohydrates (10%) and water (88–89%). Glucose, fructose, and sucrose comprise most of the carbohydrates in citrus. Pectin is the primary dietary fiber present in citrus fruits. Soluble fibers such as pectin slow the digestion of sugar and starch, lowering blood sugar levels. Dietary fibers are the foundation of a healthy diet and have been linked to various health benefits. It is also rich in the following vitamins and minerals:

  • Vitamin C (ascorbic acid): Vitamin C is an essential antioxidant and vitamin for immune function and skin health.

  • Potassium: A potassium-rich diet can reduce blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health.

  • Vitamin B6: A group of vitamins that aids in converting food into energy by the body.

Due to modern lifestyles and poor dietary practices, the population is at risk for various diseases and deficiency essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C, B6, and potassium. Obtaining organically ripe fruits is a significant challenge in the present day. Thus, including citrus powder in one's daily diet provides essential vitamins and minerals. This aids in preventing cancer, asthma, anemia, kidney stones, and scurvy, boosts the immune system, maintains a healthy complexion, aids in weight loss, and promotes good health, cardiovascular health, and blood pressure. Increasing public awareness of citrus powder's health benefits is driving market expansion.

Growing Demand from Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry

Most of the population avoids personal care products and cosmetics containing chemical compounds. The perception of citrus powder's benefits, such as vitamin C, antioxidants, and pectin, is growing with consumers’ preference for natural products. It also contributes to pH adjustment and product stability, and shelf life. Thus, demand for citrus powder is increasing in the cosmetics industry.
The citrus powder is rich in antioxidants and bioflavonoids, promoting cellular turnover, balancing skin tone, and shielding it from free radical damage. Consequently, its use in skin care products is anticipated to increase. Citric acid also possesses cleansing and foul odor-controlling properties, driving the use of citrus powder in sanitization and deodorant products, which is expected to drive the growth of the personal care industry over the forecast period.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 5.37 Billion by 2030

CAGR

8.08% (2020-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Source, End-User, Nature, Drying Method, Distribution Channel, and Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Bluegrass Ingredients Inc, Paradise Fruit Freeze Dried, Kanegrade Ltd, Mount Rose Herb, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., CIFAL Herbal Pvt. Ltd., Sunspray Food Ingredients Ltd, Vita-Pakt Citrus product, Lemon Concentrate, Cham Foods (Isreal) Ltd., Total Citrus S.A, Nans Products, Momar Inc.

Key Market Opportunities

Citrus Powder Enhancements Offering Untapped Growth Potential to Boost Market Opportunities

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness of Citrus Powder's Health Benefits to Boost Market Progress

Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry to Aid Growth

Global Citrus Powder Market Restraint

High Cost and Complex Extraction Method

The high cost of citrus powder is a significant limiting factor. Due to its exotic and export-dependent nature, citrus powder-based products are comparatively more expensive than synthetic vitamin C. The high price is also attributed to additional production costs. The high price confines its appeal to a specific group of people, such as those who reside in cities and earn a good income.
Furthermore, citrus powder extraction requires several processing steps before it can be packaged and sold to consumers. The drying method used to extract citrus powder significantly affects its quality and purity. Consequently, citrus fruit growers face challenges in enhancing or sustaining production quality, with soil salinity, cold, drought, and crop diseases constituting the significant obstacles, resulting in financial constraints. Traditional breeding strategies for enhancing citrus production have been used successfully for decades, but the yield's slow growth and maturity pose challenges.


Global Citrus Powder Market Opportunities

Nourishing Properties of Citrus Powder

The citrus powder is a powdered fruit product with natural qualities and organic makeup. Consumers' preference for natural products over artificial flavors and essences has created numerous growth opportunities for the global citrus powder market. The citrus powder is widely used in skincare, soap, cosmetics, medications, other personal care products, and food & beverages. Due to their acidic flavor, oranges are the most popular and widely consumed fruit for powder production, and these have been mass-produced by manufacturing companies. Due to investments in research and innovation, dried items, such as dry lemon phenolic compounds, can be beneficial when used as a dietary supplement and have a longer shelf life.
Blue Grass and other vital players introduced citrus powder for commercial use and bulk sale to major brands and food distributors. Kanegrade, a second primary player, has been working to improve its products' shelf life, stability, particle size, organic accreditation, acidity level, extraction process, and dietary considerations. Many new companies are entering the citrus powder market, resulting in the development of new products. Recent research has revealed that citrus peels and seeds have beneficial properties and are now used to create byproducts and existing products.


Segmental Analysis of the Global Citrus Powder Market
The global citrus powder market is segmented by source, end-user, nature, drying method, and distribution channel.

  • Source-wise, the global citrus powder market is segmented into Orange, Mandarin, Lime, Lemon, Grapefruit, and Bergamot.

  • The Orange segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The tangy orange flavor has a higher nutritional value and is consumed more frequently than other flavors. It has an intense fruit essence with a high alcohol concentration, which lengthens its shelf life. It is used to flavor and aromatize carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, fruit beverages, functional beverages, and sports drinks with a fresh, energizing flavor. The expanding beverage market, along with the umpteen uses of orange extract, will shortly drive the segment. Mandarin is the second largest segment, while Lime accounted for the third largest market share.

  • End-user-wise, the citrus powder market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Beauty Products, Dietary Supplements, and Juices.

  • The personal care & beauty products segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Since citrus powder is effective in treating skin conditions like wrinkles, acne pigmentation, and dark spots, its use in skin care products is expected to increase shortly due to this benefit. In addition, citric acid's deodorizing and disinfecting properties are also a driving force for the expansion of citrus powder in various hygiene products. Food & Beverages is the second largest segment, while Dietary Supplements accounted for the third largest market share.

  • Nature-wise, the global citrus powder market is segmented into Organic and Conventional.

  • The Conventional segment is the most dominant in the global citrus powder market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, while Organic is the second-largest segment.

  • Drying method-wise, the global citrus powder market is segmented into Freeze-Dried, Drum Dried, Spray-Dried, and Air-Dried.

  • The Spray-Dried segment dominates the global citrus powder market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Freeze-Dried is the second largest segment, while Drum-Dried accounted for the third largest market share.

  • Based on distribution channels, the global citrus powder market is segmented into B2B and B2C.

  • The B2B segment dominates the global citrus powder market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The B2C is the second-largest segment.


Regional Analysis of the Global Citrus Powder Market

Prevalence of Europe in the Global Market

The global citrus powder market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Europe is the largest shareholder of the global citrus powder market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Europe currently dominates the global citrus powder market due to rising consumption levels. The expansion of the citrus powder market in the region will also be supported by the rising knowledge and awareness of the health advantages they offer to the general populace. 
North America is the second-largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 1,372 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market for citrus powder will experience significant growth in North America during the forecast period. In addition, the emergence of major key players is forecasted to be one of the driving forces behind the expansion of the citrus powder market in the region.
Asia-Pacific is the third-largest region. Growth opportunities for citrus powder manufacturers in the market are increasing in Oceania and South Asia, owing to the rapid expansion of end-use industries such as cosmetics, food & beverages, personal care, and others. A surge in the working population, increased awareness of organic ingredients, a growing interest in grooming habits, and rising disposable income are all expected to aid in the growth of the citrus powder market in South Asian developing countries.


The key players in the global citrus powder market are

  • Bluegrass Ingredients Inc

  • Paradise Fruit Freeze Dried

  • Kanegrade Ltd

  • Mount Rose Herb

  • Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • CIFAL Herbal Pvt. Ltd.

  • Sunspray Food Ingredients Ltd

  • Vita-Pakt Citrus product

  • Lemon Concentrate

  • Cham Foods (Isreal) Ltd.

  • Total Citrus S.A, Nans Products

  • Momar Inc.

  • Nanjing Nutriherb Biotech Co. Ltd.

  • Van Drunen Farms

  • Krishna Pectins Pvt. Ltd.

  • Penta Manufacturing Company

  • Naturmed Scientific, Nature Organics

  • Naturalin Bio-resources Co. Ltd., and Drytech Industries.


Global Citrus Powder Market: Segmentation

By Source

  • Orange

  • Mandarin

  • Lime

  • Lemon

  • Grapefruit

  • Bergamot

By End-user

  • Food & Beverages

  • Personal Care & Beauty Products

  • Dietary Supplements

  • Juices

By Nature

  • Organic

  • Conventional

By Drying Method

  • Freeze-Dried

  • Drum-Dried

  • Spray-Dried

  • Air-Dried

By Distribution Channel

  • B2B

  • B2C

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


Recent Developments by Key Players

  • March 2022 - FrieslandCampina launched a large-scale pilot project to get hands-on experience with Bovaer®, DSM's novel feed additive that reliably reduces methane emissions from cows by roughly 30%. Following the EU's permission to use the addition in February 2022, the parties have decided to begin this pilot immediately. The feed ingredient will be supplied to the participating farms by the Dutch feed company Agrifirm. Through innovations like this, Dutch dairy producers may build on recent sustainability gains and contribute to a more sustainable food production system.

  • February 2022 - Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc., a leading R&D-based specialty food ingredients supplier, announced it had achieved Food Safety and Quality Code certification from the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Institute. The recognition underpins the company's continued commitment to producing ingredients following the highest food safety and quality standards.

  • January 2022: Kanegrade Ltd launched a new POMEGRANATE POWDER. Spray-dried at low temperatures, Pomegranate Powder is a pink/yellow powder with a flavor and aroma typical of the fruit. It is a fine powder with hygroscopic properties that flows freely.


