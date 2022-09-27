Citrus Heights police SWAT team searches home after reported shooting but find no victim

A school was closed Monday as a police SWAT team searched a nearby Citrus Heights home where gunshots were reportedly fired but no shooting victims were found.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the 6900 block of Crux Drive, just west of Sunrise Boulevard. The 911 caller was passing by a home along Crux Drive, when they heard three gunshots.

Officers arrived and quickly established a perimeter around the Crux Drive home, where investigators believed the gunshots originated, the Citrus Heights Police Department announced Monday in a news release.

Police said officers questioned several people seen coming and going from the home. As a result, police arrested three people and confiscated a gun.

Leroy Vonbehren, 21, of North Highlands was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun; Anthony Gomez, 28, of Sacramento was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on drug possession charges; and Aaron Bucher, 31, of Citrus Heights was taken into custody on unrelated domestic violence charges.

The Police Department said the SWAT team was used, “out of an an abundance of caution,” to enter the home and make sure there was nobody else inside.

Police said officers contacted a nearby Montessori school “to suggest they close the school for the day to ensure their safety and prevent concerns from parents and students.” There is a Country Hill Montessori, Inc. campus just north of the home that was searched Monday.

Officers in the area of Crux Ave for a shooting investigation. Nobody is believed to have been injured. Minimal traffic impact for the area during investigation. — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) September 26, 2022

Police said there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident. About 11:15 a.m., police announced in social media posts that officers had completed their investigation at the scene and were leaving the area.

Investigators asked anyone with additional information about the incident to call Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500.