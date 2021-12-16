Citrus Heights, California house sells for $1.2 million

A house built in 1980 located in the 7800 block of Windsor Lane in Citrus Heights gets a new owner. The 1,621-square-foot property was sold on November 10, 2021. The $1,242,500 purchase price works out to $767 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 1,398 square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2021, a 1,518-square-foot home at Hampton Lane in Citrus Heights sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $234.

A 1,341-square-foot home on 5607 Victoria Lane in Citrus Heights sold in September 2021 for $345,000, a price per square foot of $257.

On Elizabeth Lane, Citrus Heights, in September 2021, a 1,322-square-foot home was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $261.

This article was generated by the Sac Bee Bot, software that analyzes structured information, such as data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.