Citronkladdkaka (Swedish sticky lemon cake) recipe

You can add extra grated lemon zest or candied lemon peel, to decorate - Bobby Doherty

One of the most popular cakes in Sweden is made of chocolate and is called kladdkaka (which means sticky cake). It is a dense bake, similar to that of a brownie, but with a soft and gooey centre. There is also a lemon version called citronkladdkaka – the texture inside is both creamy and tart, with a browned and crispy edge.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus chilling time

Cook time: 30 minutes

12

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4.

Line the base of a 24cm springform cake tin with baking parchment, then grease the sides well with butter.

Add a couple of tablespoons of breadcrumbs or desiccated coconut to the tin, then tip up and turn around to coat the sides, tipping out anything that doesn’t stick.

In a large bowl, add the beaten eggs, sugar, lemon zest and juice, and vanilla, and stir together until well mixed – but do not whisk. Stir or beat in the flour to make a batter-like mixture.

Drizzle the butter around the edge of the bowl, and gradually mix or fold in.

Pour the batter into the tin and level. Bake for 25-30 minutes – the cake should be crispy on the edges and sticky in the middle. Don’t over-bake.

Remove from the oven and place on to a wire rack to cool. Once cool, chill in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Run a thin knife around the edge of the tin to loosen the cake from the sides. Then lift the cake off the base with a palette knife, fish slice or slotted spatula and on to a serving plate. Chill until needed, as it’s best when served fridge cold.

At the very last moment, before serving, dredge the top of the cake with sifted icing sugar and scatter with lemon zest or candied lemon peel.