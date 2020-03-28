What Is Citrix Systems's (NASDAQ:CTXS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 36%, after some slippage. The full year gain of 41% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for Citrix Systems

Does Citrix Systems Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 26.88 that sentiment around Citrix Systems isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Citrix Systems has a lower P/E than the average (40.0) P/E for companies in the software industry.

NasdaqGS:CTXS Price Estimation Relative to Market March 28th 2020

This suggests that market participants think Citrix Systems will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Story continues

It's great to see that Citrix Systems grew EPS by 23% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 29%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Citrix Systems's Balance Sheet

Citrix Systems has net debt worth just 0.9% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Citrix Systems's P/E Ratio

Citrix Systems trades on a P/E ratio of 26.9, which is above its market average of 13.0. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is very good. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Citrix Systems recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 19.8 to 26.9 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

You might be able to find a better buy than Citrix Systems. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.