Citizenship matters

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking during the Progressive Britain conference at Congress House

Sir Keir Starmer thinks that EU citizens resident in the UK and with settled status should have the right to vote in our national elections. This seems curiously generous, since it is not a privilege on offer even in EU member states.

With a few rare exceptions, countries all across the world restrict national voting rights to citizens as a matter of course. It is the European norm, and it is not clear why Sir Keir thinks the UK should be any different.

Admittedly, the UK does allow qualifying Irish and Commonwealth citizens to vote in national elections. That exception, however, stems from historic rights that we have, rightly, refused to take away. There are also exceptions for local elections, where EU citizens can vote, and also for elections to devolved assemblies as well as supralocal elections such as for police commissioners. But the core principle that one has to be a British citizen to vote in national elections goes to the heart of liberal democracy, of the very idea of citizenship, and is diluted at our peril.

Cynics may wonder if Sir Keir sees an opportunity to enfranchise a new bloc of reliable Labour voters. If so, he may be disappointed. Those who leave the EU to make the most of the UK’s unique opportunities are not automatically in lockstep with Sir Keir’s party.

