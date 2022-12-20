Citizens’ policies keep growing. State-backed insurer is up 14,000 since Nov. 30

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. had more than 1.14 million policies as of Friday, an increase of about 14,000 customers since the end of November, according to newly posted data on its website.

The data showed Citizens with 1,140,306 policies, up from 1,126,319 on Nov. 30.

The increase is part of massive growth at Citizens over the past two years, as private insurers have dropped customers and raised rates because of financial losses. Citizens, for example, had 532,788 policies on Nov. 30, 2020, and 741,420 policies on Nov. 30, 2021.

READ MORE: Will property insurance rates go down? Answering questions after Legislature’s action

During a special legislative session last week, lawmakers took steps to try to push customers out of Citizens into the private market. They passed a measure that would prevent Citizens customers from being able to renew coverage if they receive policy offers from private insurers that are within 20% of the cost of the Citizens premiums.

Citizens officials say the state-backed insurer typically charges less than private insurers, creating a disincentive for policyholders to get coverage in the private market.