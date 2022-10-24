Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings Of $0.38 Per Share in 3Q22; Net Interest Income Increases; Net Loan Growth Up 2.2% From Prior Quarter

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.
·29 min read
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.

EAU CLAIRE, Wisc., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $4.0 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.38 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.4 million and $0.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $5.0 million and $0.47 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, respectively. For the first nine months of 2022, earnings were $13.1 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $15.2 million, or $1.41 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2021.

The Company’s third quarter 2022 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2022: (1) net interest income increased $0.2 million, more than offsetting: (a) $0.4 million of interest income on nonaccrual loans in the second quarter; (b) a reduction of $0.2 million in accretion of purchased discounts; and (c) higher subordinated debt expense due to write-off of unamortized issuance costs of $0.1 million; (2) higher compensation expense due to incentives of $0.2 million; and (3) higher other expense of $0.3 million due to the write down of a closed branch facility after receipt of a purchase agreement.

“We generated net loan growth of 2.2% compared to the linked quarter. Our pipeline plus advances on unfunded commitments suggests growth during the fourth quarter as our markets remain strong. Steady core net interest margin expansion was also integral to earnings performance in the quarter. While visibility into 2023 is limited, we do expect aggressive action by the Federal Reserve to slow loan demand across all loan segments in the coming year. To offset expected inflation in existing vendor contracts and colleague compensation expense, our team has taken steps to improve efficiency by closing one branch during the quarter with two more announced branch closures occurring in the fourth quarter, among other steps,” said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Book value per share was $15.59 at September 30, 2022, compared to $15.64 at June 30, 2022, and $15.77 at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $12.32 at September 30, 2022, compared to $12.36 at June 30, 2022, and $12.37 at September 30, 2021. The increase in unrealized losses in the securities available for sale portfolio lowered both book and tangible book value in the second and third quarters, with the amount of the unrealized loss moderating in the third quarter of 2022. Net income and intangible amortization partially offset this unrealized loss impact on book value.

September 30, 2022 Highlights: (as of or for the 3-month period ended September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021.)

  • Quarterly earnings of $4.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, decreased from the quarter ended June 30, 2022, earnings of $4.4 million or $0.41 per diluted share, and decreased from the quarter ended September 30, 2021, earnings of $5.0 million or $0.47 per diluted share.

  • Quarterly earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)1, were $4.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $4.4 million or $0.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $5.0 million or $0.47 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $13.1 million, or $1.24 per share, which is a decrease from $15.2 million, or $1.41 per share, for the same period in the prior year. The Company grew net interest income, despite lower SBA PPP net loan fee accretion in 2022 compared to 2021. The positive benefit of higher net interest income was more than offset year to date fiscal 2022 by higher provision for loan losses, lower gain on sale of loans, a modest increase in expense, partially due to 2022 new market tax depletion, 2022 branch closure expense and lower gains on foreclosed asset sales.

  • Net interest income increased $0.2 million from the second quarter of 2022, $0.8 million from the third quarter of 2021 and $2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, to $41.9 million. Net interest income was positively impacted by loan growth and the contractual increase in loan and investment yields, which more than offset the reduction in interest income realized on nonaccrual loan payoffs of $0.4 million (9 basis points in net interest margin) and higher liability interest expense.

  • The net interest margin without SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and loan purchase accretion has increased each quarter over the past six quarters. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the net interest margin without SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and loan purchase accretion was 3.33% compared to 2.82% for the year earlier quarter and 3.29% versus the linked quarter. The linked second quarter net interest margin included the positive benefit of approximately 0.09% due to interest income received on nonaccrual loan payoffs.

  • On August 10, 2022, the Company redeemed its $15.0 million subordinated debt with a coupon of 6.75%. For the third quarter, total interest expense on this debt was $0.29 million, including remaining issuance costs.

  • The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $0.38 million due to loan growth, compared to $0.40 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. No loan loss provision was realized during the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, due to lower CARES Act Section 4013 deferrals, low net charge-off or low net recoveries, decreases in criticized assets and improving economic conditions in our markets.

  • Originated loans increased by $49.6 million during the third quarter of 2022, with strong originations in commercial real estate, multi-family real estate and residential mortgages held in the loan portfolio. As a result of current market conditions, residential 10/1 ARM loan originations were added to the portfolio. The acquired loan portfolio declined $21.1 million.

  • The allowance for loan losses on originated loans decreased to 1.34% at September 30, 2022, from 1.37% at June 30, 2022. Loans resulting from Bank acquisitions were effectively marked to market value at the time of their acquisition and were excluded from this reserve calculation.

  • Nonperforming assets remained at $12.6 million at September 30, 2022.

  • Substandard loans decreased modestly by $0.5 million to $20.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.7 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was largely due to the payoff of substandard loans that were purchased credit impaired loans classified as substandard when acquired.

  • The Company repurchased 53 thousand shares of the Company’s common stock in the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 301 thousand shares remain available for repurchase under the current share repurchase authorization.

  • Stockholders’ equity as a percent of total assets was 9.17% at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.34% at June 30, 2022. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 was 7.40% at September 30, 2022, compared to 7.53% at June 30, 2022. Reductions in stockholders’ equity due to increased unrealized losses in the available for sale portfolio, modest stock buyback activity and modest asset growth, were partially offset by net income and amortization of intangibles.

  • In June 2022, the Company notified customers of the St. James, MN branch, with approximately $18.7 million in deposits, that the branch would close in September 2022. In August of 2022, the Company notified customers of the south branch in Rice Lake, WI, that the branch would close and be consolidated with the north branch in Rice Lake, WI. In addition, in August 2022 the Company notified the customers of the Red Wing, MN branch that the branch would close. These August branch closure announcements will occur in the fourth quarter of 2022. The deposit accounts will be consolidated into various nearby branches.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased modestly by $16.6 million during the quarter to $1.78 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $1.76 billion at June 30, 2022.

Securities available for sale decreased $9.3 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, to $167.8 million from $177.1 million at June 30, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a reduced market value of the portfolio associated with higher interest rates and principal repayments, partially offset by purchases of bank issued subordinated debt of $4.8 million.

Securities held to maturity decreased $1.6 million to $97.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from $99.2 million at June 30, 2022, due to principal repayments.

Total loans receivable increased to $1.376 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.347 billion at June 30, 2022. The originated loan portfolio increased $49.6 million in the quarter. The growth was due to strong net new loan fundings and growth in the commercial, multi-family and residential real estate portfolios totaling $43.7 million. Acquired loans decreased by $21.1 million including a loan prepayment of approximately $10 million with an associated loan prepayment of $0.16 million recorded in loan fees and service charges.

The allowance for loan losses increased to $17.2 million at September 30, 2022, representing 1.25% of total loans receivable. At June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was also 1.25% of total loans receivable. The allowance for loan losses allocated to originated loans as a percentage of originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs, was 1.34% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.37% at June 30, 2022. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank had net charge offs of $17 thousand. Approximately 11.1% of the loan portfolio, at September 30, 2022, consists of loans purchased through whole bank acquisitions, resulting in these loans being recorded at fair market value at acquisition.

Allowance for Loan Losses Percentages

(in thousands, except ratios)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

September 30, 2021

Originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs

 

$

1,224,219

 

 

$

1,174,701

 

 

$

1,107,555

 

 

$

1,006,159

 

SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,457

 

 

 

29,753

 

Acquired loans, net of unamortized discount

 

 

151,657

 

 

 

172,154

 

 

 

194,951

 

 

 

212,742

 

Loans, end of period

 

$

1,375,876

 

 

$

1,346,855

 

 

$

1,310,963

 

 

$

1,248,654

 

SBA PPP loans, net of deferred fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,457

)

 

 

(29,753

)

Loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees

 

$

1,375,876

 

 

$

1,346,855

 

 

$

1,302,506

 

 

$

1,218,901

 

Allowance for loan losses allocated to originated loans

 

$

16,465

 

 

$

16,053

 

 

$

15,830

 

 

$

15,505

 

Allowance for loan losses allocated to other loans

 

 

752

 

 

 

772

 

 

 

1,083

 

 

 

1,327

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

17,217

 

 

$

16,825

 

 

$

16,913

 

 

$

16,832

 

ALL as a percentage of loans, end of period

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.35

%

ALL as a percentage of loans, net of SBA PPP loans and deferred fees

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.38

%

ALL allocated to originated loans as a percentage of originated loans, net of deferred fees and costs

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.37

%

 

 

1.43

%

 

 

1.54

%

Nonperforming assets remained flat at $12.6 million or 0.71% of total assets at September 30, 2022, compared to June 30, 2022. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank repurchased a $0.5 million nonaccrual SBA loan. Acquired nonaccrual loans decreased to $2.6 million at September 30, 2022, from $2.7 million at June 30, 2022. Originated nonperforming assets remained flat at $8.5 million or 0.61% of total assets for the most recent quarter.

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

September 30, 2021

Special mention loan balances

 

$

20,178

 

$

17,274

 

$

1,849

 

$

4,536

 

$

2,548

Substandard loan balances

 

 

20,227

 

 

20,680

 

 

24,822

 

 

22,817

 

 

27,137

Criticized loans, end of period

 

$

40,405

 

$

37,954

 

$

26,671

 

$

27,353

 

$

29,685

Special mention loans increased $2.9 million, primarily due to the utilization of a secured line of credit. This loan was categorized as special mention at June 30, 2022, and the loan balance is projected to decrease to June levels by mid-first quarter 2023.

Substandard loans decreased modestly by $0.5 million to $20.2 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.7 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in the third quarter was largely due to the payoff of substandard loans that were purchased credit impaired loans classified as substandard when acquired.

Deposits increased $34.2 million to $1.43 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.40 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase was largely due to an increase in certificate of deposit (“CD”) accounts of $35.6 million. The increase reflects the addition of $20 million of brokered CD and retail CD accounts. The retail CD increase is partially due to customers moving money market balances to CD accounts. The outflow of money market deposits to CD accounts was replaced with commercial money market accounts.

The Company repurchased 53 thousand shares of the Company’s common stock in the third quarter. As of September 30, 2022, approximately 301 thousand shares remain available for repurchase under the current share repurchase authorization.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $14.5 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $14.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $13.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2022 and third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased due to the growth in the loan and investment portfolios. “Net interest income was positively impacted by loan growth and contractual increase in loan and investment yields, which more than offset the reduction in interest income realized on nonaccrual loan payoffs of $0.4 million (9 basis points in net interest margin) and higher liability costs. Our net interest margin excluding SBA fee accretion and purchase accretion increased to 3.33% from 3.29% in the second quarter or 3.20% in the second quarter excluding nonaccrual loan income from payoffs. The impact of lower scheduled accretion to $0.15 million, adding brokered certificates late in the quarter, and the retail CD portfolio end of period rates being 22 basis points above the third quarter average will more than offset the positive impact of lower subordinated debt interest expense of $0.30 million in the fourth quarter,” said Jim Broucek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The table below shows the impact of accretion related to purchased credit impaired loans and SBA PPP net loan fees on interest income and NIM.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

Net Interest Income

 

Net Interest Margin

 

Net Interest Income

 

Net Interest Margin

 

Net Interest Income

 

Net Interest Margin

 

Net Interest Income

 

Net Interest Margin

 

Net Interest Income

 

Net Interest Margin

As reported

 

$

14,457

 

 

3.43

%

 

$

14,267

 

 

3.46

%

 

$

13,167

 

 

3.25

%

 

$

14,384

 

 

3.50

%

 

$

13,688

 

 

3.34

%

Less non-accretable difference realized as interest from payoff of purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans

 

$

(34

)

 

(0.01)%

 

$

(70

)

 

(0.02)%

 

$

(26

)

 

(0.01)%

 

$

(2

)

 

%

 

$

(8

)

 

%

Less accelerated accretion from payoff of certain PCI loans with transferred non-accretable differences

 

$

(117

)

 

(0.06)%

 

$

(308

)

 

(0.08)%

 

$

(11

)

 

%

 

$

(200

)

 

(0.05)%

 

$

(12

)

 

%

Less scheduled accretion interest

 

$

(247

)

 

(0.03)%

 

$

(255

)

 

(0.06)%

 

$

(264

)

 

(0.07)%

 

$

(264

)

 

(0.06)%

 

$

(261

)

 

(0.06)%

Without loan purchase accretion

 

$

14,059

 

 

3.33

%

 

$

13,634

 

 

3.30

%

 

$

12,866

 

 

3.17

%

 

$

13,918

 

 

3.39

%

 

$

13,407

 

 

3.28

%

Less SBA PPP net loan fee accretion

 

$

 

 

%

 

$

(39

)

 

(0.01)%

 

$

(259

)

 

(0.06)%

 

$

(1,251

)

 

(0.30)%

 

$

(1,878

)

 

(0.46)%

Without SBA PPP net loan fee accretion and loan purchase accretion

 

$

14,059

 

 

3.33

%

 

$

13,595

 

 

3.29

%

 

$

12,607

 

 

3.11

%

 

$

12,667

 

 

3.09

%

 

$

11,529

 

 

2.82

%

Loan loss provisions for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $0.4 million. Based on loan growth alone, the provision would have been about $100 thousand higher. However, payments on substandard loans reduced specific reserves. Loan loss provisions for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $0.4 million. There were no loan loss provisions for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 or September 30, 2021. Continued improving economic conditions in our markets, as evidenced by unemployment rates below the national average in our two largest population centers, have resulted in improving overall economic trends for businesses.

Non-interest income increased to $2.5 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and decreased from $3.4 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was largely due to: (1) increases in loan fees and service charges due to an increase in prepayment penalties; and (2) increases in other income largely due to the receipt of an annual incentive based on debit card usage. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in gain on sale of loans of $0.2 million largely due to lower mortgage originations. Relative to the comparable quarter one year earlier, non-interest income was lower as a result of lower gain on sale of loans and lower loan servicing income.

Total non-interest expense increased $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $11.3 million, compared to $10.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $10.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase from the second quarter of 2022 was due to an increase in: (1) branch closure expenses of $0.3 million primarily recorded in other expense; (2) compensation due to higher incentive accruals of $0.2 million based on year-to-date performance; (3) seasonal expenses in occupancy and marketing of $0.15 million; and (4) compensation and other expenses of $0.2 million reflecting higher salary and benefit expenses. In the fourth quarter, core deposit intangible amortization will decrease to $0.247 million.

Provision for income taxes decreased to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for income taxes also decreased to $4.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 from $5.5 million for the first nine months of 2021. Both decreases are due to lower pre-tax income and a lower tax rate due to the impact of the tax credits purchased in the first quarter of 2022. The tax credits are expected to be realized over the next seven years. The effective tax rate was 24.3% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 24.4% the previous quarter and 26.7% for the comparable prior year quarter. The effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2022 was 24.3% compared to 26.5% for the same period in the prior year.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in November 2022.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 24 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; adverse impacts to the Company or Bank arising from the COVID-19 pandemic; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; disintermediation risk; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; cybersecurity risks; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; the potential volatility of our stock price; accounting standards for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2022 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as branch closure costs and related severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, and the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill, and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO
(715)-836-9994

(CZWI-ER)

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

 

September 30, 2022 (unaudited)

 

June 30, 2022 (unaudited)

 

December 31, 2021 (audited)

 

September 30, 2021 (unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

29,411

 

 

$

31,743

 

 

$

47,691

 

 

$

102,341

 

Other interest bearing deposits

 

 

368

 

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

1,511

 

 

 

1,512

 

Securities available for sale “AFS”

 

 

167,764

 

 

 

177,068

 

 

 

203,068

 

 

 

234,425

 

Securities held to maturity “HTM”

 

 

97,610

 

 

 

99,249

 

 

 

71,141

 

 

 

67,739

 

Equity investments

 

 

1,461

 

 

 

1,365

 

 

 

1,328

 

 

 

327

 

Other investments

 

 

15,907

 

 

 

14,899

 

 

 

15,305

 

 

 

14,965

 

Loans receivable

 

 

1,375,876

 

 

 

1,346,855

 

 

 

1,310,963

 

 

 

1,248,654

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(17,217

)

 

 

(16,825

)

 

 

(16,913

)

 

 

(16,832

)

Loans receivable, net

 

 

1,358,659

 

 

 

1,330,030

 

 

 

1,294,050

 

 

 

1,231,822

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

666

 

 

 

1,172

 

 

 

6,670

 

 

 

1,675

 

Mortgage servicing rights, net

 

 

4,371

 

 

 

4,520

 

 

 

4,161

 

 

 

4,082

 

Office properties and equipment, net

 

 

21,427

 

 

 

21,589

 

 

 

21,169

 

 

 

21,730

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

4,716

 

 

 

4,243

 

 

 

3,916

 

 

 

4,882

 

Intangible assets

 

 

2,701

 

 

 

3,100

 

 

 

3,898

 

 

 

4,297

 

Goodwill

 

 

31,498

 

 

 

31,498

 

 

 

31,498

 

 

 

31,498

 

Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net

 

 

1,584

 

 

 

1,437

 

 

 

1,408

 

 

 

4

 

Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)

 

 

24,784

 

 

 

24,622

 

 

 

24,312

 

 

 

24,149

 

Other assets

 

 

17,275

 

 

 

15,567

 

 

 

8,502

 

 

 

8,029

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,780,202

 

 

$

1,763,607

 

 

$

1,739,628

 

 

$

1,753,477

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

$

1,434,368

 

 

$

1,400,210

 

 

$

1,387,535

 

 

$

1,408,315

 

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances

 

 

102,530

 

 

 

102,030

 

 

 

111,527

 

 

 

111,512

 

Other borrowings

 

 

72,351

 

 

 

87,124

 

 

 

58,426

 

 

 

58,400

 

Other liabilities

 

 

7,634

 

 

 

9,500

 

 

 

11,274

 

 

 

9,324

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,616,883

 

 

 

1,598,864

 

 

 

1,568,762

 

 

 

1,587,551

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 10,478,210, 10,530,415 10,502,442, and 10,518,885 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

105

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

105

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

119,638

 

 

 

119,987

 

 

 

119,925

 

 

 

119,929

 

Retained earnings

 

 

60,833

 

 

 

56,928

 

 

 

50,675

 

 

 

44,660

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(17,257

)

 

 

(12,277

)

 

 

161

 

 

 

1,232

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

163,319

 

 

 

164,743

 

 

 

170,866

 

 

 

165,926

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,780,202

 

 

$

1,763,607

 

 

$

1,739,628

 

 

$

1,753,477

 

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022 (unaudited)

 

June 30, 2022 (unaudited)

 

September 30, 2021 (unaudited)

 

September 30, 2022 (unaudited)

 

September 30, 2021 (unaudited)

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

15,937

 

 

$

14,893

 

 

$

14,537

 

 

$

44,597

 

 

$

43,014

 

Interest on investments

 

 

2,022

 

 

 

1,810

 

 

 

1,638

 

 

 

5,441

 

 

 

4,260

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

17,959

 

 

 

16,703

 

 

 

16,175

 

 

 

50,038

 

 

 

47,274

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

985

 

 

 

1,354

 

 

 

3,734

 

 

 

4,589

 

Interest on FHLB borrowed funds

 

 

568

 

 

 

297

 

 

 

389

 

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

1,183

 

Interest on other borrowed funds

 

 

1,253

 

 

 

1,154

 

 

 

744

 

 

 

3,237

 

 

 

2,217

 

Total interest expense

 

 

3,502

 

 

 

2,436

 

 

 

2,487

 

 

 

8,147

 

 

 

7,989

 

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

 

 

14,457

 

 

 

14,267

 

 

 

13,688

 

 

 

41,891

 

 

 

39,285

 

Provision for loan losses

 

 

375

 

 

 

400

 

 

 

 

 

 

775

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

 

14,082

 

 

 

13,867

 

 

 

13,688

 

 

 

41,116

 

 

 

39,285

 

Non-interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

535

 

 

 

482

 

 

 

463

 

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

1,256

 

Interchange income

 

 

597

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

1,760

 

 

 

1,776

 

Loan servicing income

 

 

611

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

842

 

 

 

1,912

 

 

 

2,560

 

Gain on sale of loans

 

 

194

 

 

 

414

 

 

 

1,014

 

 

 

1,330

 

 

 

4,131

 

Loan fees and service charges

 

 

267

 

 

 

141

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

547

 

Net (losses) gains on investment securities

 

 

(55

)

 

 

(75

)

 

 

73

 

 

 

(167

)

 

 

344

 

Other

 

 

323

 

 

 

196

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

717

 

 

 

801

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

2,472

 

 

 

2,372

 

 

 

3,448

 

 

 

7,557

 

 

 

11,415

 

Non-interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and related benefits

 

 

5,900

 

 

 

5,589

 

 

 

5,718

 

 

 

16,887

 

 

 

16,736

 

Occupancy

 

 

1,429

 

 

 

1,343

 

 

 

1,313

 

 

 

4,137

 

 

 

3,943

 

Data processing

 

 

1,382

 

 

 

1,415

 

 

 

1,582

 

 

 

4,098

 

 

 

4,374

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

399

 

 

 

399

 

 

 

399

 

 

 

1,197

 

 

 

1,197

 

Mortgage servicing rights expense, net

 

 

197

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

28

 

Advertising, marketing and public relations

 

 

300

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

762

 

 

 

577

 

FDIC premium assessment

 

 

119

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

352

 

 

 

395

 

Professional services

 

 

382

 

 

 

368

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

1,152

 

 

 

1,192

 

Gains on repossessed assets, net

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(149

)

New market tax credit depletion

 

 

163

 

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

 

 

488

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

1,014

 

 

 

625

 

 

 

578

 

 

 

2,286

 

 

 

1,714

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

11,277

 

 

 

10,462

 

 

 

10,320

 

 

 

31,407

 

 

 

30,007

 

Income before provision for income taxes

 

 

5,277

 

 

 

5,777

 

 

 

6,816

 

 

 

17,266

 

 

 

20,693

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

1,284

 

 

 

1,411

 

 

 

1,819

 

 

 

4,201

 

 

 

5,484

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

3,993

 

 

$

4,366

 

 

$

4,997

 

 

$

13,065

 

 

$

15,209

 

Per share information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

$

1.41

 

Diluted earnings

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

1.24

 

 

$

1.41

 

Cash dividends paid

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.23

 

Book value per share at end of period

 

$

15.59

 

 

$

15.64

 

 

$

15.77

 

 

$

15.59

 

 

$

15.77

 

Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP)

 

$

12.32

 

 

$

12.36

 

 

$

12.37

 

 

$

12.32

 

 

$

12.37

 

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP pretax income

 

$

5,277

 

$

5,777

 

$

6,816

 

$

17,266

 

$

20,693

Branch closure costs (1)

 

 

302

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

335

 

 

FHLB borrowings prepayment fee (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

102

Pretax income as adjusted (3)

 

 

5,579

 

 

5,810

 

 

6,816

 

 

17,601

 

 

20,795

Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (4)

 

 

1,357

 

 

1,419

 

 

1,819

 

 

4,282

 

 

5,511

Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (3)

 

$

4,222

 

$

4,391

 

$

4,997

 

$

13,319

 

$

15,284

GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax

 

$

0.38

 

$

0.41

 

$

0.47

 

$

1.24

 

$

1.41

Branch closure costs, net of tax

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

FHLB borrowings prepayment fee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.01

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP)

 

$

0.40

 

$

0.41

 

$

0.47

 

$

1.26

 

$

1.42

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average diluted shares outstanding

 

 

10,519,079

 

 

10,541,905

 

 

10,622,595

 

 

10,533,414

 

 

10,797,502

(1) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits and accelerated depreciation expense included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(2) FHLB borrowings prepayment fee resulted from the early termination of $8 million in FHLB borrowings at a weighted average rate of 2.19% and weighted average maturity of 8.75 months included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(3) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(4) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

Loan Composition (in thousands)

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

September 30, 2021

Originated Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial/Agricultural real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

$

610,348

 

 

$

596,001

 

 

$

578,395

 

 

$

508,540

 

Agricultural real estate

 

 

62,302

 

 

 

57,323

 

 

 

52,372

 

 

 

49,082

 

Multi-family real estate

 

 

193,758

 

 

 

175,964

 

 

 

174,050

 

 

 

150,094

 

Construction and land development

 

 

116,147

 

 

 

114,017

 

 

 

78,613

 

 

 

84,399

 

C&I/Agricultural operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

124,350

 

 

 

124,113

 

 

 

107,937

 

 

 

90,581

 

Agricultural operating

 

 

20,847

 

 

 

20,287

 

 

 

26,202

 

 

 

25,390

 

Residential mortgage:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

77,307

 

 

 

65,707

 

 

 

63,855

 

 

 

68,986

 

Purchased HELOC loans

 

 

3,357

 

 

 

3,419

 

 

 

3,871

 

 

 

3,921

 

Consumer installment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated indirect paper

 

 

11,234

 

 

 

12,736

 

 

 

15,971

 

 

 

17,689

 

Other consumer

 

 

7,016

 

 

 

7,472

 

 

 

8,473

 

 

 

9,414

 

Originated loans before SBA PPP loans

 

 

1,226,666

 

 

 

1,177,039

 

 

 

1,109,739

 

 

 

1,008,096

 

SBA PPP loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,755

 

 

 

31,301

 

Total originated loans

 

$

1,226,666

 

 

$

1,177,039

 

 

$

1,118,494

 

 

$

1,039,397

 

Acquired Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial/Agricultural real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

$

91,340

 

 

$

106,916

 

 

$

120,070

 

 

$

129,784

 

Agricultural real estate

 

 

19,405

 

 

 

20,484

 

 

 

26,123

 

 

 

27,552

 

Multi-family real estate

 

 

3,914

 

 

 

3,965

 

 

 

4,299

 

 

 

5,928

 

Construction and land development

 

 

1,703

 

 

 

1,171

 

 

 

907

 

 

 

1,139

 

C&I/Agricultural operating:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

10,465

 

 

 

14,889

 

 

 

14,230

 

 

 

16,554

 

Agricultural operating

 

 

5,186

 

 

 

4,182

 

 

 

5,386

 

 

 

4,541

 

Residential mortgage:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential mortgage

 

 

21,426

 

 

 

22,868

 

 

 

27,135

 

 

 

30,795

 

Consumer installment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other consumer

 

 

294

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

516

 

Total acquired loans

 

$

153,733

 

 

$

174,788

 

 

$

198,551

 

 

$

216,809

 

Total Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial/Agricultural real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

$

701,688

 

 

$

702,917

 

 

$

698,465

 

 

$

638,324

 

Latest Stories

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen