Citizens aims to double wealth assets in five years after hiring spree

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Citizens Financial Group Inc plans to double its wealth management assets in five years after more than doubling its ranks of private bankers by hiring former First Republic Bank employees, an executive said.

Citizens recently added 50 new senior private bankers and another 100 support staff in Boston, Florida, New York and San Francisco, mostly from First Republic after it was seized by regulators and bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co in May.

"We'd like to at least double the size of our wealth management business in the medium term," Brendan Coughlin, head of consumer banking at Citizens, told Reuters on Wednesday. "It's very, very achievable with this team."

Citizens currently manages $22 billion of wealth assets, Coughlin said.

Per client, that is about half of the wealth managed by other large regional banks. With the new hires, it is aiming to catch up.

First Republic's wealth division had $271.2 billion of assets under management and advisory by the end of last year, according to a filing.

Banks compete fiercely to manage the money of wealthy people, and Wall Street giants including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp Inc have spent years investing in their business catering to high net worth client.

Citizens' new team will focus on developing new wealth clients separate from its existing customers.

"These bankers have a track record and they're highly, highly successful at penetrating, high net worth and ultra high net worth clients," Coughlin said.

"This can be a very material move for us to help not only scale the bank, but then ultimately, dramatically accelerate our position in wealth management," Coughlin added. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Will Dunham and Lananh Nguyen)