The Citizenry Is Launching the Coziest Turkish Cotton Collection

From House Beautiful

The Citizenry, known for teaming up with artisans around the world to develop finely-made home goods, is launching a new line that will turn your home into a cozy sanctuary this fall. Dropping this week, the new Turkish Cotton Collection features the softest handwoven sheets, quilts, duvets, and bath towels.

The Citizenry team traveled to Turkey for inspiration, then partnered with more than 1,800 local artisans to create the new collection. The line's cotton is sourced from the Aegean region of Turkey, an area that has been producing the high-quality cotton for centuries. All natural and free of chemicals, the cotton used in the line's bedding is 100 percent organic.

View photos Photo credit: The Citizenry More

The Citizenry team spent an entire year working with the their partners to create a weave that's long lasting with a luxe feel and a matte finish. So the bedding, which has a 400 thread count, is super soft and smooth. Perfect for the months ahead, the cotton sheets will keep cold sleepers warm and comfortable. The collection also features 100 percent organic towels that are just as cozy as the bedding. Made with the same long-staple cotton fibers, the towels are incredibly soft and plush.

In line with The Citizenry's commitment to sustainability, every single item from the collection is ethically crafted in small batches. The home retailer also provides fair trade wages, so local artisans and entrepreneurs are directly supported.

The Turkey Collection launches on Friday, October 9. But starting today, you can shop the new line early by signing up to access the VIP Sale here. Get ready for your coziest fall yet!

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like