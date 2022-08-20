Citing voter suppression, ‘Souls to the Polls’ tradition continues in Miami Gardens

Bianca Padró Ocasio
·3 min read

Voters headed to the polls on Saturday during the last weekend of early voting for Florida’s 2022 primary elections, with churches and community organizations focusing on Black voter turnout in Miami-Dade County.

Through the noise of bullhorns, an obstacle course of campaign volunteers bombarding voters with flyers of their candidates, dozens of voters at the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens participated in the years-long “Souls to the Polls” event hosted by the nonprofit organization Faith in Florida.

“We have been faced with so much voter suppression, that the only way to defeat their voter suppression is to have voter participation,” said Pastor Stephanie Russell of Our Fathers House of Prayer Ministries Church in Miami Gardens. “We are calling folks from all over the county to galvanize themselves here and cast their vote.”

Pastor Stephanie E. Russell of Our Fathers House of Prayer Ministries Church prays as she leads a group of voters from churches and community organizations from Miami-Dade County to the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens as part of the “Souls to the Polls Caravan” 2022, on Saturday August 20, 2022.
As of Saturday morning, 35,092 voters in Miami-Dade County had cast an early ballot, according to state election records. Over 124,000 people had already mailed in their vote.

Russell was joined by other pastors and community members who participate in the event every two years, mobilizing voters on issues related to social justice, protecting democracy, immigration and reducing gun violence. The event also took on additional meaning this weekend after a press conference held by Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announcing the arrest of 20 ex-felons who voted despite the fact that they were not eligible

“Knowing that those persons arrested had to register to vote, to distribute the voter registration card. And where does that accountability fall?” said Pastor Rhonda Thomas, executive director of Faith in Florida, adding that new laws adding restrictions on ballot boxes and limiting mail ballot requests is also on voters’ minds.

“We’re just that much more determined. We don’t care what laws are placed, we will still come out and vote. So this year is huge for us. The races are huge,” Thomas said.

Denise Mills Mincey joined a group of voters from churches and community organizations from Miami-Dade County at the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens as part of the “Souls to the Polls Caravan” 2022, on Saturday August 20, 2022.
Among the voters on Saturday were Democrats Rochelle Hampton and Darryl Thomas, who biked to the precinct with Break the Cycle, a local organization of bikers who raise awareness of causes, including efforts against gun violence and child sex trafficking. Both said they don’t miss an election, but they were showing up to support U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson and Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones, who are facing primary challengers.

“I definitely wanted to endorse Frederica Wilson, just growing up as a child in Liberty City and knowing the work that she’s done with so many,” Hampton said.

A group of voters from churches and community organizations arrive at the early voting site at the North Dade Regional Library, biking and driving from Calder Casino in Miami Gardens as part of the “Souls to the Polls” 2022, on Saturday August 20, 2022.
Gerry Sweeting, 85, had already mailed her ballot by Saturday. But she said she wanted to show up to “Souls to the Polls” because she supports the event’s overall mission.

“We have to re-educate our people about voting. And we have to do everything we can to get them out here to vote,” Sweeting said.

She added that the candidate she was most excited about voting for was U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running for Senate against Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. But that as a retired teacher, she is most concerned about how Republicans have seized on cultural issues to introduce partisan issues into local school board races.

“It’s going to be hoping that everything goes well, that we as Democrats stay in control [in Congress], so that we can continue to get things done. And do not not leave out black and brown people,” Sweeting said.

Dr. Tracy Stallworth joined in a pray with a group of voters from churches and community organizations from Miami-Dade County that gathered at the parking lot of the Calder Casino before biking and driving over to the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens as part of the “Souls to the Polls Caravan” 2022, on Saturday August 20, 2022.
