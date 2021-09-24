Citigroup's (NYSE:C) investors will be pleased with their favorable 74% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) share price is up 68% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 37% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 2.8% lower than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Citigroup was able to grow EPS by 70% in the last twelve months. The similarity between the EPS growth and the 68% share price gain really stands out. So this implies that investor expectations of the company have remained pretty steady. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Citigroup's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Citigroup's TSR for the last 1 year was 74%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Citigroup has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 74% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 12% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Citigroup better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Citigroup .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

