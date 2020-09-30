Cities scrambled to prepare to meet in-person. DeSantis is letting them stay virtual

City managers across Miami-Dade County scurried to put up Plexiglas dividers, space out chairs and even scout larger locations for local government officials to meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The clock was ticking until an emergency order allowing local government officials to meet and vote virtually was set to expire at 12:01 a.m., October 1.

But hours before his order was set to run out, Gov. Ron DeSantis further extended a March 20 executive order that permitted local governments to use technology like Zoom or Webex to hold public meetings online. Elected officials can continue to meet and vote virtually until November 1.

“I think there’s a collective relief. We were all very worried with so many things happening all at once,” said Ramiro Inguanzo, president of the Miami-Dade County City and County Management Association and assistant manager for Bal Harbour Village. “This gives us respite ... it gives cities the opportunity to really be prepared.”

Inguanzo said many cities, Bal Harbour included, were set to experiment with hybrid meetings, where elected officials and staff attend in-person while the public make comments and give presentations virtually. Coral Gables experimented with this model at its last meeting, which Vice Mayor Vince Lago called a success.

At the next meeting, interested parties will be able to appear in person for a limited time to present on a specific issue. They will also have the option of attending virtually.

“We’re just not going to allow people to jam the chamber,” Lago said.

Returning to the dais

The governor’s decision to renew the order came as a shock for many local officials, who had heard rumblings from Tallahassee early last week that municipalities would need to return to in-person meetings in October.

Last week, the Miami-Dade County League of Cities even sent a letter to DeSantis, asking that the order be extended in the county through at least December. Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino and Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez pointed out that Miami-Dade County had been one of the hardest hit counties in the United States.

“During this pandemic, you have wisely recognized that not all communities are impacted in the same fashion by this virus,” they wrote. “While some counties may well be ready to resume normal in-person public meetings, there are others, like those of us in Miami-Dade County, that believe it is still too early.”

Bermudez, a member of the League of Cities executive board, said he is supportive of DeSantis’ extension.

“I think right now it’s difficult to have full-blown meetings,” he said.

Bermudez added that, on a call with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Wednesday morning, the mayors of some smaller cities expressed concerns about returning to in-person meetings in cramped council chambers, asking whether the county might be able to help provide larger meeting spaces.

On Wednesday before DeSantis announced the extension, Miami Lakes Town Manager Ed Piedermann said he had asked the town’s emergency manager to work with the town attorney on logistics for the next council meeting on Oct. 20. Potential steps included the installation of Plexiglas in the council chambers and limiting the maximum occupancy of the room.

“It’s not wasted time and energy because at some point we’re gonna have that transition,” he said. “If it’s not this month, it’ll be next month.”

There’s a hybrid meeting model

In Bal Harbour, the 1940s-era chamber was retrofitted to hold one-fifth the amount of people who can typically fill the room. Coral Gables ordered Plexiglas dividers and required all officials to wear masks. Cutler Bay set up a station to perform temperature checks on those who enter the town chamber.

In places like Homestead, officials were eager to get back to in-person meetings. Mayor Steven Losner said “there is a whole different dynamic when elected officials have to look at each other” and that he feels vote outcomes have been affected by the virtual setup and is suspicious of who may be influencing votes behind the scenes.

“It’s an entirely different vibe online,” he said. “There may have been more in-depth conversation in person. When others have their cameras turned off, we don’t know who is in the room, whispering in their ear.”

He added that the city would likely go a “hybrid” route and allow people to make public comment online or come to the chamber for specific presentations.

