These cities are getting the best (and worst) COVID-19 discounts on mortgages

While mortgage rates are cheaper than ever during the coronavirus economic crisis, not everyone in the U.S. is getting quite the same bargain.

Interest rates aren’t falling at one equal speed across the country. Someone buying a home or refinancing in, say, San Francisco is seeing way bigger improvements than someone in Buffalo.

A new study by the online loan marketplace LendingTree reveals which metropolitan areas are getting the best discounts and which places are getting left behind.

Rates plummet nationwide

Just to be clear, the LendingTree study is looking at annual percentage rates (APRs), not the simple interest you’ll see in plenty of other studies.

APRs are a more comprehensive measurement, including both simple interest and all the application fees, processing fees and other costs you’ll have to pay to carry a loan.

So the percentages will look higher here than in last month’s historic report from mortgage giant Freddie Mac, which found the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came with a record-low 3.23% interest rate.

According to LendingTree, which looked at the 50 biggest metropolitan areas in the country, the average APR for someone buying a home tumbled 17% in the last year. Mortgage "purchase" rates averaged 3.92% in April 2020, compared to 4.75% in April 2019.

The dip was even bigger for refinance loans: 19.6%. This April’s average was 3.71%, down from 4.61% last year.

"While these low APRs cannot offset all of the economic damage caused by the coronavirus,” notes LendingTree's chief economist Tendayi Kapfidze, “they’ve given some homebuyers and refinancing homeowners a chance to lower their monthly payments and reap greater long-term savings."

The best and worst places for homebuyers

Newcastle / Shutterstock

Residents of Nashville, Tennessee have something to sing about.



The biggest discounts on “purchase loans" aren’t clumped in any one area of the country, so you’re likely to find a winning city in your part of the country.

These are the metro areas where rates fell the most between April 2019 and April 2020:

3. Cleveland. As always, the song is right: Cleveland rocks. Homebuyers saw the average APR fall 21.56%, from 4.94% to 3.88%.

2. Nashville, Tennessee. Look sharp, denizens of the “Music City.” APRs in your area fell 21.8%, from 4.72% to 3.69%.

1. San Jose, California. Anyone looking to break into this pricey market will be relieved to hear rates have plunged by 22.04%, from 4.75% to 3.70%.

On the other end of the scale, these cities have seen APRs on purchase loans decrease the least:

3. Indianapolis. Lenders haven’t exactly been quick off the starting line in Indy, reducing APRs for homebuyers only 10.79%, from 4.67% to 4.17%.

2. Hartford, Connecticut. Take heart, New Englanders. At least you didn’t get the worst discount around. APRs fell 10.09% in the last year, from 4.72% to 4.25%.

1. Buffalo, New York. Let the tears flow like Niagara Falls. Rates on purchase loans dropped just 10% in New York state’s second-largest city, from 5.10% to 4.59%.

The best and worst places for refinancing

canadastock / Shutterstock

San Francisco saw one of the steepest declines.



The magic of refinancing means homeowners are able to benefit from today’s incredibly low rates, too. An earlier LendingTree report found the average household can save $60 per month for every $100,000 they borrowed just last spring.

Here’s where refinance APRs fell the fastest since last April:

3. San Jose, California. The best for buyers and near the top for refinancing. Average APRs took a dive of 20.97%, from 4.32% to 3.41%.

2. San Francisco. This city of steep hills saw APRs tumble 21%, from 4.39% to 3.47%.

1. Hartford, Connecticut. In a big reversal, the city that saw one of the worst discounts for homebuyers is the absolute best for refinances. Refi APRs are down a full 21.15%, from 4.70% to 3.71%.

Meanwhile, these metropolitan areas saw the smallest changes in refi APRs.

3. Providence, Rhode Island. The capital of the tiniest state gets one of the tiniest discounts for refinances. APRs dropped 18.01% between April 2019 and April 2020, from 4.59% to 3.77%.

2. New Orleans. Put away the masks and beads; there’s not much to celebrate here. Refi APRs only tumbled 17.87%, from 4.67% to 3.84%.

1. Buffalo, New York. Poor Buffalo gets a raw deal once again. The LendingTree study recorded a decrease of just 16.12%, from an average of 4.89% to 4.10%.

How to get the best rate possible

Whether or not your city was one of the big winners, you should still do everything you can to get the lowest rate on your mortgage.

First, make sure to shop around. If you just accept the first deal you come across, you’ll end up paying more than $37,500 in extra interest over the course of a 30-year home loan, according to another LendingTree study. Thankfully, comparing rates is easier than ever.

Another major deciding factor is your credit score, the three digits lenders use to judge how trustworthy you are. Great scores — anything from 740 to over 800 — will get you much better rates. You should know, however, that lenders are being extra cautious during the financial crisis brought on by the pandemic. You might not get a loan at all if you don’t have a decent score of at least 680. You can check your score for free online, so have a look and take steps to improve it if you can.