Citi names John Young as head of commodities for Americas

June 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has appointed John Young as the head of its commodities business for Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a bid to build its commodities client franchise.

He will take on the new role in addition to his current responsibility as global head for business development for commodities.

Young, who joined Citi in 2006 to lead its EMEA Commodities businesses, will work towards strengthening the bank's risk and control framework, the memo said.

He was previously with Citadel Investments as the head of credit risk and treasury for commodities, according to the memo.

He spent two years at Koch Industries, where he covered credit risk and market risk for North American Gas and Power.