Citi foreign exchange global head Tuchman to depart - memo

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's global head of foreign exchange, Itay Tuchman, plans to leave the U.S. bank after more than two decades, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Company veteran Stuart Staley will replace Tuchman with immediate effect, the memo said.

Tuchman, who previously held several senior positions across regions in Citi's markets franchise, intends to pursue opportunities outside the firm, according to the memo.

Staley, who has been with Citi for more than 18 years, served as the head of APAC markets and securities services for over four years. Before joining Citi, he held executive roles at Texas-based energy services company Enron.

Last week, Citi appointed Aveline San as the chief executive officer of its Hong Kong and Macau businesses. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)