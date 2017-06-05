The Citadel sets future games with Towson, Elon

(STATS) - Many of the CAA Football and Southern Conference members share a natural footprint to schedule non-conference games against each other.

Two-time defending SoCon champ The Citadel has taken advantage of that in announcing Monday a pair of games with CAA members Towson and Elon in upcoming seasons.

The Bulldogs will play at Towson on Sept. 29, 2018, and host the Tigers at Johnson Hagood Stadium for the 2019 season opener, with the date to be determined. The Citadel will play at Elon on Sept. 7, 2019, and host the Phoenix to open the 2020 season.

The Citadel and Towson have never met. The Citadel holds an 8-5 series lead against Elon, a former SoCon member.