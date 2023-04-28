Citadel, review: Amazon have a pricey Bond audition tape – and it's not just Richard Madden's

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Citadel - Prime Video

A decade ago a load of copycat TV dramas, all set on international borders, began cropping up across the planet. These were the franchised offshoots of the Swedish-Danish co-production The Bridge. There was The Tunnel between the UK and France, Der Pass between Germany and Austria and a whole load more versions in various languages.

A similar breeding programme is in operation with Citadel (Prime Video), only this time the franchising process has been expedited. Rather than allow them to pop up organically over time, Amazon are making all their own spin-offs at once. The Citadel you will see in the UK will not be the same as ones streamed in India or Italy, which will all supply their own casts. Perhaps the jokes will be locally sourced too. Gags about, say, the Muppets and the Olsen twins – plus one extremely rude reference to the Duchess of Cambridge – may not translate.

Speeding things up is a very Citadel way of getting stuff done. This very expensive fast-food spy adventure thriller is in one heck of a hurry. Exposition is done at breakneck pace in six cartoonishly nippy episodes that come in at under 40 minutes. As for the plentiful fistfights and gunfights, they are briskly choreographed and to the point.

The plot, in a nutshell, pits rival sets of supranational entities against each other. In the good corner defending global safety and security is Citadel, a spy organisation headed up by Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci at his most suavely laconic). In the very bad corner is Manticore, a shady nexus of super-villains bent on world-dominating self-enrichment whose front-of-house face is Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, the dastardly UK ambassador to the US.

Lesley Manville terrifyingly plays against type in Citadel - Amazon Studios

Effing and blinding and rejoicing in torture, this is Manville – so sweet in Mum and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – as you’ve never imagined her. “I would have met you in DC,” she tells a visitor who finds her watering the flowers at home, “but roses can be needy little wankers.” It’s as if someone has spiked the lapsang of your favourite aunt with a filter-suppressing stimulant.

Story continues

While the seniors are busy chewing the furniture, the action is in the hands of Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, an easy-on-the-eye his-‘n’-hers team of problem-solving operatives. They set out their stall in a frenetic opener aboard a thundering train, taking on Manticore’s hydra-headed enemy, while Orlick remotely issues instructions into their ears. (This is a parallel world where, however high-sided the mountains, you can always get signal.)

By episode two we’re some years on and Kane has no memory of having been a spy until Orlick kidnaps his whole family and re-recruits him. For his wife this is an implausible development. “You can’t even remember to keep the toilet seat down,” she snorts. “Now you’re Jason Bourne?”

Well, not exactly. Right initials, wrong spy. This looks awfully like Madden submitting his showreel to Barbara Broccoli. One dashing ski sequence in episode three is a shameless Pierce Brosnan tribute. But all things nowadays being equal, it could just as easily be Chopra Jonas’s audition to play Bond too. She’s flirty and funny and hard as a bag of nine-inch nails. Isn’t it about time 007 looked good in a dress?