Citadel Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions for 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:



Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) January 31, 2023 February 15, 2023 $0.01 February 28, 2023 March 15, 2023 $0.01 March 31, 2023 April 17, 2023 $0.01 April 30, 2023 May 15, 2023 $0.01 May 31, 2023 June 15, 2023 $0.01 June 30, 2023 July 17, 2023 $0.01 July 31, 2023 August 15, 2023 $0.01 August 31, 2023 September 15, 2023 $0.01 September 30, 2023 October 16, 2023 $0.01 October 31, 2023 November 15, 2023 $0.01 November 30, 2023 December 15, 2023 $0.01 December 31, 2023 January 15, 2024 $0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca .