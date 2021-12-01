CISO Leadership: Educating the Board on the Evolving Threat Landscape Will Drive the Discussion at the In-Person 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on December 8
World-class CISOs and business technology executives will also share the CISO’s role in transforming the business from the physical to the digital realm
WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its in-person 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit at The Westin New York at Times Square on December 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.
World-class information security and industry executives at this in-person event, developed in partnership with the SIM New York Metro Chapter, will explore the CISO’s role in communicating the evolving threat landscape to the Board of Directors; various ways that the CISO role is continuing to evolve; along with expert advice on winning the global war for security talent.
“For a variety of reasons, cybersecurity has become the #1 priority for corporate boards,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This has provided CISOs and security leaders with extraordinary opportunities to not only improve their boardroom communication skills but also to further educate the board on the changing threat landscape, the risks they must be aware of, along with the value that CISOs and their teams bring to the enterprise.”
Top-tier security leaders speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on Dec. 8 will include:
Brad Bowers, Senior Manager – Security Services, Insight
Michael Coden, Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group
Mignona Cote, Head of Security AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services
Stephen M.R. Covey, Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust
Jamey Cummings, Partner, Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search
Mike Czumak, CISO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Anthony DeCristofaro, CEO, Qnext
Kostas Georgakopoulos, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International
Rocco Grillo, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
Monte Knode, Director of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai
Ajoy Kumar, Executive Director, Head of Technology IT Risk, Assessments & Application Security, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation
Min Kyriannis, CEO, Amyna Systems
Peter Lefkowitz, Chief Digital Risk Officer, Citrix Systems, Inc.
Kevin Li, CISO
Shamla Naidoo, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point
Abe Peled, Chairman, ARMO
Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp
Alex Shulman, Managing Director, Cloud Security Practice Leader, Americas, EY
Scott Sweren, Security Principal – Northeast, Insight
Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Citrix, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Insight, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Qnext Corp., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Strata, Zoom and Zscaler.
On December 7, HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America at The Westin New York at Times Square. At this flagship in-person event, world-class CIOs and business technology executives will share recommendations for delivering new revenue streams and driving new go-to-market strategies with members of the senior leadership team.
Prominent CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America will include:
Jeff Artis, President and CEO, Genesys Works
Marianne Bachynski, Chief Information Officer, Investments, AIG
Wolfgang Bauriedel, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates
Ben Cabrera, Principal, Freeman Clarke
Christopher Callahan, CISO, The Weichert Companies
Stephen M.R. Covey, Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust
Richard Entrup, Startup Advisor/Investor and Global Technology Leader
Lookman Fazal, Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit
Steve Fernandez, Global CTO, AIG
Cindy Finkelman, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems
Chris Gates, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate
Rocco Grillo, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
Douglas Hegley, Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Scott Hofmann, Managing Director, Globant
Stuart Kippelman, CIO, Parsons Corporation
Warren Kudman, VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company
Tony Leng, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search
Robert Lux, EVP & COO, Cenlar FSB
Fernando Matzkin, EVP & GM, U.S. East Region, Globant
David Morris, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions
Vipul Nagrath, SVP Product Development, ADP, Inc.
Nicholas Parrotta, Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International
Frank Price, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp
Scott Sellers, President & CEO, Azul
Janet Sherlock, CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation
Erik Tomasi, Managing Partner, Symosis Security
Rhonda Vetere, EVP & CIO, Herbalife
David Walter, EO&T Transformation, Citi
Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America include Aisera, Akamai, Arctic Wolf, Aryaka, Auth0, Azul, BetterCloud, Check Point Software Technologies, Darktrace, DataStax, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Strata, Zoom and Zscaler.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders. HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than 1 million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years. HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy’s Research Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.
HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
