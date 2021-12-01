CISO Leadership: Educating the Board on the Evolving Threat Landscape Will Drive the Discussion at the In-Person 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on December 8

World-class CISOs and business technology executives will also share the CISO’s role in transforming the business from the physical to the digital realm

Attend HMG Strategy's In-Person 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit

Come join the top CISO, CSOs and security leaders from around the world as we explore opportunities for security executives to strengthen their relationships with the CEO and the Board.

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its in-person 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit at The Westin New York at Times Square on December 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class information security and industry executives at this in-person event, developed in partnership with the SIM New York Metro Chapter, will explore the CISO’s role in communicating the evolving threat landscape to the Board of Directors; various ways that the CISO role is continuing to evolve; along with expert advice on winning the global war for security talent.

“For a variety of reasons, cybersecurity has become the #1 priority for corporate boards,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This has provided CISOs and security leaders with extraordinary opportunities to not only improve their boardroom communication skills but also to further educate the board on the changing threat landscape, the risks they must be aware of, along with the value that CISOs and their teams bring to the enterprise.”

Top-tier security leaders speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on Dec. 8 will include:

Brad Bowers , Senior Manager – Security Services, Insight

Michael Coden , Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group

Mignona Cote , Head of Security AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services

Stephen M.R. Covey , Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust

Jamey Cummings , Partner, Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

Mike Czumak , CISO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Anthony DeCristofaro , CEO, Qnext

Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Monte Knode , Director of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai

Ajoy Kumar , Executive Director, Head of Technology IT Risk, Assessments & Application Security, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

Min Kyriannis , CEO, Amyna Systems

Peter Lefkowitz , Chief Digital Risk Officer, Citrix Systems, Inc.

Kevin Li , CISO

Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

Abe Peled , Chairman, ARMO

Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

Alex Shulman , Managing Director, Cloud Security Practice Leader, Americas, EY

Scott Sweren, Security Principal – Northeast, Insight



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Citrix, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Insight, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Qnext Corp., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Strata, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On December 7, HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America at The Westin New York at Times Square. At this flagship in-person event, world-class CIOs and business technology executives will share recommendations for delivering new revenue streams and driving new go-to-market strategies with members of the senior leadership team.

Prominent CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Jeff Artis , President and CEO, Genesys Works

Marianne Bachynski , Chief Information Officer, Investments, AIG

Wolfgang Bauriedel , Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates

Ben Cabrera , Principal, Freeman Clarke

Christopher Callahan , CISO, The Weichert Companies

Stephen M.R. Covey , Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust

Richard Entrup , Startup Advisor/Investor and Global Technology Leader

Lookman Fazal , Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit

Steve Fernandez , Global CTO, AIG

Cindy Finkelman , Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems

Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Douglas Hegley , Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Scott Hofmann , Managing Director, Globant

Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

Warren Kudman , VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company

Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

Robert Lux , EVP & COO, Cenlar FSB

Fernando Matzkin , EVP & GM, U.S. East Region, Globant

David Morris , Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions

Vipul Nagrath , SVP Product Development, ADP, Inc.

Nicholas Parrotta , Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International

Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

Scott Sellers , President & CEO, Azul

Janet Sherlock , CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

Erik Tomasi , Managing Partner, Symosis Security

Rhonda Vetere , EVP & CIO, Herbalife

David Walter, EO&T Transformation, Citi

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America include Aisera, Akamai, Arctic Wolf, Aryaka, Auth0, Azul, BetterCloud, Check Point Software Technologies, Darktrace, DataStax, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Strata, Zoom and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2021 HMG Live! New York Summit of America and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about all of HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here.

