Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Cisco Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSCO) P/E ratio of 14x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Cisco Systems' earnings growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the mediocre earnings performance to persist, which has held the P/E back. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Keen to find out how analysts think Cisco Systems' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Cisco Systems' Growth Trending?

Cisco Systems' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 13% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen a 9.3% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 7.0% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 9.6% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's curious that Cisco Systems' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Cisco Systems' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Cisco Systems currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

A lot of potential risks can sit within a company's balance sheet.

You might be able to find a better investment than Cisco Systems.

