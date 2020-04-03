Cisco Henson Named President Of Production For The Nacelle Company, Parent Of Comedy Dynamics

Click here to read the full article.

The Nacelle Company, Comedy Dynamics’ parent, has promoted Cisco Henson to president of production. The company specializes in comedy and pop cultural historical documentaries.

During his time with The Nacelle Company, Henson has served as an EP for its Netflix series The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us. He also helmed comedy specials for Ali Wong, Jim Gaffigan, Iliza Shlesinger, Maria Bamford, Pete Davidson and others.

Henson leads the production team in running multiple shows, limited series, feature films, and promotional videos that the company has produced for networks such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO, BET+, A&E, History Channel, Hulu, Discovery, Viacom, and more.

Upcoming projects include Behind The Attraction for Disney + and several other unannounced projects for BET+, Amazon, Netflix, and others. Henson’s list of production credits include work by George Carlin Dave Chappelle, Russell Simmons, Kevin Hart, Anthony Anderson, and Jim Gaffigan.

“I have always taken so much pride in and been grateful to be a part of the Nacelle team,” said Henson. “At this particular moment in time, I couldn’t be prouder for the opportunity to step up and support the company from my new position.”

“For almost eight years, Cisco has been the rock that we could unfailing depend on no matter how many of my ideas, some good, many bad, resulted in our output doubling almost every year” said Brian Volk-Weiss, CEO of The Nacelle Company. “From over a hundred Sunday 3 a.m. airport rendezvous after a shoot to him overseeing last month’s flawless evacuation of our headquarters’ staff and equipment, he has never once let the company down.”

