CISCE declares ICSE, ISC compartmental and improvement results; here's how to check score

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 compartmental and improvement exam result today. Students who appeared for the exams can check their ICSE and ISC compartmental result 2020 at the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, the compartmental and improvement exam that were declared today by the CISCE Board are for exams that were held on 6 and 7 October.

As per a report by The Times of India, the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC compartmental and improvement examination was declared at 3pm. The Council has asked affiliated school principles to return the original statement of marks/ pass certificate of candidates who appeared for the exam in order to enable the council to issue amended documents.

Students need to enter their Unique ID and index number to check ISC and ICSE compartmental result 2020 online.

Here's how to check ICSE and ISC compartment result 2020:

Candidates need to go to the official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Once there, they need to choose ICSE 10th to check ICSE compartment result 2020 or ISC 12th to check the ISC compartment result for class 12. Students need to enter roll UID and index number and submit it for the CISCE compartmental result 2020 to be shown on the screen. Students need to download the revised scorecard and take printout for future reference.

Results of candidates can be received through SMS as well. To receive the ICSE 2020 examination result through SMS, the candidate needs to type the unique ID in the following format -- ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883. For ISC, it is ISC<Space><Unique Id> which needs to be sent to 09248082883.

