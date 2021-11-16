CISAA all-conference, NCISAA all-state teams announced

2021 CISAA Field Hockey All Conference

First Team

Cameron Park. Charlotte Country Day, Senior (Player of the Year)

Lucy Osherow, Providence Day, Junior

Kate Longo, Providence Day, Junior

Audrey Okland, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Josie Mae Gruendel, Covenant Day, Junior

Addie Paradise, Charlotte Country Day, Senior

Emily Eaton, Covenant Day, Sophomore

Leah Horwitz, Providence Day, Senior

Zella Thomas, Charlotte Country Day, Junior

Virginia Olin, Providence Day, Junior

Olivia Hartley, Covenant Day, Junior

Second Team

Caroline Switzer, Charlotte Country Day, Senior

Elizabeth Tegeler, Providence Day, Junior

Clara Juckett, Charlotte Latin, Junior

Taylor Wielechowski, Covenant Day, Junior

Elle Louise Kocmond, Providence Day, Sophomore

Margaret Scheurer, Charlotte Country Day, Sophomore

Aven Cutter, Charlotte Latin, Senior

Liv Rainwater, Covenant Day, Junior

Ellie Wilkins, Charlotte Country Day, Sophomore

Emily Ritchie, Providence Day, Senior

Grace Watson, Covenant Day, Junior

NCISAA All-State Field Hockey

Addie Paradise

Charlotte Country Day School

Cameron Park

Charlotte Country Day School

Caroline Switzer

Charlotte Country Day School

Zella Thomas

Charlotte Country Day School

Audrey Okland

Charlotte Latin School

Emily Eaton

Covenant Day School

Josie Mae Gruendel

Covenant Day School

Olivia Hartley

Covenant Day School

Leah Horwitz

Providence Day School

Kate Longo

Providence Day School

Virginia Olin

Providence Day School

Lucy Osherow

Providence Day School

Elizabeth Tegeler

Providence Day School

2021 CISAA Girls Golf All-Conference

  • Elizabeth Pritchard (PD)

  • Sarah Blair Harner (CCDS)

  • Annabelle Thomas (CCDS)

  • Sarah Picciola (CL)

  • Angelina Chen (Cannon)

  • Catherine Dwyer (PD)

2021 CISAA Girls Tennis All-Conference

1st Team

Sophia Harris - Charlotte Christian Player of the Year

Anna Torstrick - Country Day

Mone Cary - Charlotte Latin

Nina Lavelle - Charlotte Latin

Savannah Perry - Charlotte Christian

Arden Anton - Country Day

2nd Team

Brandon Ackerman - Providence Day

Delaney Martin - Covenant Day

Mayes Fisher - Charlotte Latin

Lilly McNally - Charlotte Christian

Mckenzie Rose Eason - Providence Day

Katie Posnanski - Providence Day

NCISAA All-State Tennis

Sophia Harris

Charlotte Christian School

Savannah Perry

Charlotte Christian School

Arden Anton

Charlotte Country Day School

Anna Torstrick

Charlotte Country Day School

Mone Cary

Charlotte Latin School

Nina Lavelle

Charlotte Latin School

2021 CISAA Volleyball All-Conference

1st Team

Meghan Schreck - Cannon (Player of the Year)

Savannah Decarlo - Covenant Day

Chelsea Gilmore - Covenant Day

Arianna Lopez - Cannon

Connie Kofoed - CCS

Maria Nix - Cannon

Sydney Schulze - CCDS

2nd Team

Courtney Nix - Cannon

Caroline Natwick- CCS

Caroline Noonan - CCS

Kai Carter - CCS

Megan Carlson - Covenant Day

Reagan Sydney Peterson - PDS

Maiden McLoughlin - PDS

NCISAA All-State Volleyball

Arianna Lopez

Cannon School

Meghan Schreck

Cannon School

Connie Kofoed

Charlotte Christian

Savannah DeCarlo

Covenant Day School

Chelsea Gilmore

Covenant Day School

CISAA Boys Cross Country All-Conference

First Team:

Connor Kleiderer, Charlotte Country Day

Ian DeYoung, Covenant Day

Landon Roemer, Providence Day

Andrew Hempe, Covenant Day

Pete Pignetti, Charlotte Country Day

Colden Welsh, Covenant Day

Zach Makemson, Providence Day

Second Team:

Caiden Seufert, Covenant Day

Anderson Shirey, Providence Day

Harrison Klingman, Charlotte Latin

Will Vaughn, Charlotte Latin

Hayden Duncan, Covenant Day

Garrett Cronk, Providence Day

Jackson DiRoma, Charlotte Latin

NCISAA Boys Cross Country All-State

Landon Roemer, Providence Day

Ian DeYoung, Covenant Day

Connor Kleiderer, Country Day

CISAA Girls Cross Country All-Conference

First Team:

Kasey Cone, Charlotte Country Day

Linde Fonville, Charlotte Country Day

Blane McElroy, Providence Day

Tate Arrington, Providence Day

Mary Schleusner, Charlotte Latin

Abby Kerrins, Charlotte Country Day

Anna Maynard, Charlotte Country Day

Second Team:

Carly Arrington, Providence Day

Lucy Ratterree, Charlotte Latin

Ashley Horwitz, Providence Day

Kendall Ficken, Charlotte Christian

Mary Cate Kiser, Charlotte Latin

Madeleine Pease, Charlotte Latin

Maggie Klingman, Charlotte Latin

NCISAA Girls Cross Country All-State

Kasey Cone, Country Day

Blane McElroy, Providence Day

Linde Fonville, Country Day

Carly Arrington, Providence Day

Mary Schleusner, Charlotte Latin

Abby Kerrins, Country Day

Harper Shaw, Country Day

Madeleine Pease, Charlotte Latin

Tate Arrington, Providence Day

2021 CISAA Boys Soccer All-Conference

First Team

Devin Reinhardt Latin Player of the Year

Charlie Williams Charlotte Christian

Andy Harris Cannon

Parrish Gosney Country Day

Noah Guggenheimer Latin

Griffin Weidner Providence Day

Jayden Mackrell Covenant Day

Isaac Schmitke Charlotte Christian

Jake Wood Cannon

Ben Childress Cannon

Sutton Shumate Latin

Second team

Drew Boukidis Covenant Day

Will Grainger Country Day

Habtamu McLain Charlotte Christian

Walker Mermans Latin

Jack Senhauser Providence Day

Daniel Wallis Covenant Day

Albert Berenguer Charlotte Christian

Dylan Swinehart Country Day

Ryan Mitchell Latin

Dylan Kellman Cannon

Taylor Stolen CCS

Alexander Margulis Providence Day

NCISAA All-State Soccer

Andy Harris

Cannon School

Charlie Williams

Charlotte Christian

Parrish Gosney

Charlotte Country Day

Devin Reinhardt

Charlotte Latin

