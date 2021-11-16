CISAA all-conference, NCISAA all-state teams announced
2021 CISAA Field Hockey All Conference
First Team
Cameron Park. Charlotte Country Day, Senior (Player of the Year)
Lucy Osherow, Providence Day, Junior
Kate Longo, Providence Day, Junior
Audrey Okland, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Josie Mae Gruendel, Covenant Day, Junior
Addie Paradise, Charlotte Country Day, Senior
Emily Eaton, Covenant Day, Sophomore
Leah Horwitz, Providence Day, Senior
Zella Thomas, Charlotte Country Day, Junior
Virginia Olin, Providence Day, Junior
Olivia Hartley, Covenant Day, Junior
Second Team
Caroline Switzer, Charlotte Country Day, Senior
Elizabeth Tegeler, Providence Day, Junior
Clara Juckett, Charlotte Latin, Junior
Taylor Wielechowski, Covenant Day, Junior
Elle Louise Kocmond, Providence Day, Sophomore
Margaret Scheurer, Charlotte Country Day, Sophomore
Aven Cutter, Charlotte Latin, Senior
Liv Rainwater, Covenant Day, Junior
Ellie Wilkins, Charlotte Country Day, Sophomore
Emily Ritchie, Providence Day, Senior
Grace Watson, Covenant Day, Junior
NCISAA All-State Field Hockey
Addie Paradise
Charlotte Country Day School
Cameron Park
Charlotte Country Day School
Caroline Switzer
Charlotte Country Day School
Zella Thomas
Charlotte Country Day School
Audrey Okland
Charlotte Latin School
Emily Eaton
Covenant Day School
Josie Mae Gruendel
Covenant Day School
Olivia Hartley
Covenant Day School
Leah Horwitz
Providence Day School
Kate Longo
Providence Day School
Virginia Olin
Providence Day School
Lucy Osherow
Providence Day School
Elizabeth Tegeler
Providence Day School
2021 CISAA Girls Golf All-Conference
Elizabeth Pritchard (PD)
Sarah Blair Harner (CCDS)
Annabelle Thomas (CCDS)
Sarah Picciola (CL)
Angelina Chen (Cannon)
Catherine Dwyer (PD)
2021 CISAA Girls Tennis All-Conference
1st Team
Sophia Harris - Charlotte Christian Player of the Year
Anna Torstrick - Country Day
Mone Cary - Charlotte Latin
Nina Lavelle - Charlotte Latin
Savannah Perry - Charlotte Christian
Arden Anton - Country Day
2nd Team
Brandon Ackerman - Providence Day
Delaney Martin - Covenant Day
Mayes Fisher - Charlotte Latin
Lilly McNally - Charlotte Christian
Mckenzie Rose Eason - Providence Day
Katie Posnanski - Providence Day
NCISAA All-State Tennis
Sophia Harris
Charlotte Christian School
Savannah Perry
Charlotte Christian School
Arden Anton
Charlotte Country Day School
Anna Torstrick
Charlotte Country Day School
Mone Cary
Charlotte Latin School
Nina Lavelle
Charlotte Latin School
2021 CISAA Volleyball All-Conference
1st Team
Meghan Schreck - Cannon (Player of the Year)
Savannah Decarlo - Covenant Day
Chelsea Gilmore - Covenant Day
Arianna Lopez - Cannon
Connie Kofoed - CCS
Maria Nix - Cannon
Sydney Schulze - CCDS
2nd Team
Courtney Nix - Cannon
Caroline Natwick- CCS
Caroline Noonan - CCS
Kai Carter - CCS
Megan Carlson - Covenant Day
Reagan Sydney Peterson - PDS
Maiden McLoughlin - PDS
NCISAA All-State Volleyball
Arianna Lopez
Cannon School
Meghan Schreck
Cannon School
Connie Kofoed
Charlotte Christian
Savannah DeCarlo
Covenant Day School
Chelsea Gilmore
Covenant Day School
CISAA Boys Cross Country All-Conference
First Team:
Connor Kleiderer, Charlotte Country Day
Ian DeYoung, Covenant Day
Landon Roemer, Providence Day
Andrew Hempe, Covenant Day
Pete Pignetti, Charlotte Country Day
Colden Welsh, Covenant Day
Zach Makemson, Providence Day
Second Team:
Caiden Seufert, Covenant Day
Anderson Shirey, Providence Day
Harrison Klingman, Charlotte Latin
Will Vaughn, Charlotte Latin
Hayden Duncan, Covenant Day
Garrett Cronk, Providence Day
Jackson DiRoma, Charlotte Latin
NCISAA Boys Cross Country All-State
Landon Roemer, Providence Day
Ian DeYoung, Covenant Day
Connor Kleiderer, Country Day
CISAA Girls Cross Country All-Conference
First Team:
Kasey Cone, Charlotte Country Day
Linde Fonville, Charlotte Country Day
Blane McElroy, Providence Day
Tate Arrington, Providence Day
Mary Schleusner, Charlotte Latin
Abby Kerrins, Charlotte Country Day
Anna Maynard, Charlotte Country Day
Second Team:
Carly Arrington, Providence Day
Lucy Ratterree, Charlotte Latin
Ashley Horwitz, Providence Day
Kendall Ficken, Charlotte Christian
Mary Cate Kiser, Charlotte Latin
Madeleine Pease, Charlotte Latin
Maggie Klingman, Charlotte Latin
NCISAA Girls Cross Country All-State
Kasey Cone, Country Day
Blane McElroy, Providence Day
Linde Fonville, Country Day
Carly Arrington, Providence Day
Mary Schleusner, Charlotte Latin
Abby Kerrins, Country Day
Harper Shaw, Country Day
Madeleine Pease, Charlotte Latin
Tate Arrington, Providence Day
2021 CISAA Boys Soccer All-Conference
First Team
Devin Reinhardt Latin Player of the Year
Charlie Williams Charlotte Christian
Andy Harris Cannon
Parrish Gosney Country Day
Noah Guggenheimer Latin
Griffin Weidner Providence Day
Jayden Mackrell Covenant Day
Isaac Schmitke Charlotte Christian
Jake Wood Cannon
Ben Childress Cannon
Sutton Shumate Latin
Second team
Drew Boukidis Covenant Day
Will Grainger Country Day
Habtamu McLain Charlotte Christian
Walker Mermans Latin
Jack Senhauser Providence Day
Daniel Wallis Covenant Day
Albert Berenguer Charlotte Christian
Dylan Swinehart Country Day
Ryan Mitchell Latin
Dylan Kellman Cannon
Taylor Stolen CCS
Alexander Margulis Providence Day
NCISAA All-State Soccer
Andy Harris
Cannon School
Charlie Williams
Charlotte Christian
Parrish Gosney
Charlotte Country Day
Devin Reinhardt
Charlotte Latin