Cirus Foundation Adds Seagate Co-founder Finis Conner to its Team of Industry Veterans

Conner will be key to the deployment of Cirus’ hardware-based solution to data ownership

Avarua District, Cook Islands, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data ownership initiative Cirus Foundation has announced that Finis Conner, co-founder of two Fortune 500 tech companies Seagate and Conner Peripherals, will be joining the blockchain project as a Senior Advisor. Conner will be providing strategic insights into fundamental aspects of Cirus’ solutions.

Cirus has taken on the ambitious goal of building an on-ramp into a blockchain-based Ownership Economy. It will enable users to take control of their data using a ground up approach to security, privacy, and decentralized storage. The project is set to launch a plug-and-play router that connects them to the Cirus Ecosystem where they are able to manage and monetize their most important digital asset at will.

“What Cirus is doing is of great importance to the future of the internet and technology in general. I’m excited to be helping the team scale these solutions at a hardware level because this is where it all starts. Data ownership truly starts with the right on-ramps and storage.” – Cirus Foundation Senior Advisor Finis Conner.

Given Conner’s history with digital storage solutions, Cirus will benefit from his experience with scaling hardware production. He will help the team ship millions of routers in the near future as they expect data ownership to become the use case for blockchain technology that leads to its mass adoption. Conner will also be of great help to Cirus as it moves on from centralized storage onto building better solutions that further guarantee users’ ownership of their data, a term Conner phrases as personal cloud data storage.

“Storage is an essential part of computing at any level. As we move on to a decentralized model, we’re sure to benefit greatly from the expertise of people like Finis not only with the mass production of our hardware but also from his ideas on how to build better storage solutions.” – Cirus Foundation Co-founder Daniel Bland.

The announcement dovetails Cirus’ addition of other essential team members such as former Apple CEO Gil Amelio who also share its vision of introducing an Ownership Economy to what has become known as Web 3. Their experience will be key to tapping into the potential of such a critical use case for the technology.

About Cirus Foundation

Cirus Foundation is the development team behind the Cirus Ecosystem, an accessible onramp designed to accelerate the adoption of Web 3.0 and the Ownership Economy. This consists of the Cirus Device, the Cirus Core Platform, and the Cirus Confluence Network which work together to give users true ownership over the data streams they generate.







