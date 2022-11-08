Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) shareholders have earned a 3.8% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 21%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 56%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Cirrus Logic managed to grow its earnings per share at 8.3% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 4% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 10.58 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Cirrus Logic has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Cirrus Logic stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Cirrus Logic shares lost 15% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 24%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 4% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Cirrus Logic is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

