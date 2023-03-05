Is Cirrus Logic, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRUS) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Cirrus Logic's (NASDAQ:CRUS) stock increased significantly by 41% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Cirrus Logic's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cirrus Logic is:

19% = US$327m ÷ US$1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cirrus Logic's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Cirrus Logic seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Cirrus Logic's exceptional 24% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Cirrus Logic's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 28% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Cirrus Logic's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Cirrus Logic Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Cirrus Logic doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Cirrus Logic's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

