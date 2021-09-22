Cirrus Aircraft Introduces Cirrus Orlando with Two New Locations in Central Florida

Duluth, MN & Knoxville, TN, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Aircraft today announced its latest expansion, Cirrus Orlando, with two new locations in Central Florida at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) and Orlando Executive Airport (KORL). The expansion serves a deep-rooted and growing personal aviation market in Florida and the Southeastern U.S. region. Cirrus Orlando is scheduled to open in early 2022.

Cirrus Orlando will provide concierge-level flight training, aircraft maintenance, aircraft management and sales for its best-selling, SR Series piston aircraft and the award-winning, Vision Jet®. With Cirrus Orlando, student pilots will receive expert, personalized flight training from ground school and flight simulation to in-flight training in the latest G6 SR22 aircraft.

“Cirrus Aircraft’s new presence in Greater Orlando strategically complements our global partner network as the number of personal aviation pilots increase,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft. “We are excited to open doors to those who are just beginning their aviation journey and to continue fostering the relationships we have with existing customers by providing a convenient Southeast U.S. location for Cirrus-owned training, maintenance and aircraft management.”

Cirrus Orlando will complement the global network of over 700 training and service partners offering flight training by Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilots and Cirrus Training Centers as well as aircraft maintenance provided by Cirrus Authorized Service Centers.

Cirrus Aircraft is investing $3.4M in the Greater Orlando facilities and creating numerous career opportunities to support local economic development.

“This Central Florida investment will help our economy become more resilient. In addition, this will provide high-value, high-wage jobs,” said Kissimmee City Mayor Olga González.

Cirrus continues its aggressive recruiting campaign across all locations including Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; McKinney, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida. Current career opportunities can be discovered at cirrusaircraft.com/careers.

For inquiries about upcoming Flight Training services in the Greater Orlando region, please contact learntofly@cirrusaircraft.com.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 13 million hours and 212 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company will have six locations in the United States in early 2022, located in Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; McKinney, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; and Greater Orlando, Florida. Find out more at cirrusaircraft.com.

CONTACT: Nadia Haidar Cirrus Aircraft 865.336.6153 nhaidar@cirrusaircraft.com



