Cirque du Soleil bringing big top show back to Charlotte

Cirque du Soleil is set to return to Charlotte this year.

“Bazzar” will make its third stop on its North American tour at Charlotte Motor Speedway under the big top from Dec. 16 to Jan. 12. This will mark Cirque du Soleil’s first tent show in Charlotte since the production of “Totem” in 2011.

Billed as “an eclectic lab of infinite creativity,” “Bazzar” is centered around a maestro and his troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians as they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. The colorful group imagines, builds and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game.

The show features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians. Along with contortionists, trapeze artists, and bike and aerial acrobatics, for the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, the show will feature Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole.

“Bazzar” runs 100 minutes with a 25-minute intermission.

Ticket prices start at $46.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar.