This Circular Mountain-Top Retreat in Utah Offers Gobsmacking Views From Every Window
With million-dollar mountain vistas like these, one might consider window treatments to be superfluous. Which is why this architectural gem on the outskirts of the winter wonderland that’s Park City, Utah, comes with acres of curtain-free, floor-to-ceiling glass.
And not just any glass: Most of it is pricey, commercial-grade SageGlass with an electrochromic feature that lets you darken the windows at the touch of a button. Or the window system will automatically do it for you, to reduce heat and glare from the afternoon sun.
Designed by leading Salt Lake City architect Michael Upwall, this sprawling 11,106-square-foot steel-and-stone manse on nine mountaintop acres was completed in 2015 after two years of construction. It sits on the crest of Quarry Mountain and is a short drive from historic downtown Park City—home of the annual Sundance Film Festival. More importantly, the property is just minutes away from the ski slopes of Park City Mountain, Deer Valley and the family-friendly Canyons.
All these spectacular vistas are best taken in from the home’s grassy rooftop deck, reached via a grand steel-and-marble spiral staircase. Up here, you can gaze at the craggy Uinta Mountains from around the fire pit or while bubbling in the infinity-edge hot tub.
One of the main living areas is all towering, double-height ceilings and forward-angled windows, laid-back and open-plan. Here, walls are rough-cast concrete with splashes of marble, with earth-tone terrazzo for the floors. The center-of-the-room kitchen comes with intriguing textured wood panelings for the cabinetry and is positioned to make the most of the IMAX views.
The home features a spacious primary suite, along with five other bedrooms, as well as an expansive family room and mud room plus an oversized four-car garage with car lift and workshop. The residence, on the aptly named Mountain Top Drive, is listed with brokers Abbi Lathrop Martz and Bill Ligety of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty in Park City.
