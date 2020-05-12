COVID-19 circuit breaker must be 'carefully' lifted despite drop in community cases: MOH

Cordoned off seat seen on 21 April 2020, the 15th day of Singapore's partial lockdown.. (PHOTO: Dhany Osman / Yahoo News Singapore)

SINGAPORE — Since a partial lockdown was imposed on Singapore on 7 April, the number of daily new COVID-19 cases in the community has gone from 41 to just eight.

However, the lifting of circuit breaker measures has to be done in a “very careful, calibrated fashion” in order to avoid the emergence of new infection clusters, warned Ministry of Health (MOH) director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

“We're not letting go, letting loose of the leash completely. The idea is really to keep a close watch on how things are, to make sure that the situation in the community still remains under control, before we take the subsequent step to release a little bit further.

“So it's not going to be a situation where we are releasing completely,” added Assoc Prof Mak on Tuesday (12 May), the same day that some restrictions were lifted for certain businesses, including barbers as well as those providing laundry services and retailing pet supplies.

At a virtual technical briefing, and subsequent virtual media conference, by the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) on the coronavirus, the MTF was asked if the low number of community cases would remain that way after the circuit breaker restrictions are being gradually eased.

In response, director of communicable diseases Vernon Lee conceded that events, after the circuit breaker ends on 1 June, will be “difficult to predict”. Nevertheless, he noted that the trajectory has been “very constant” over the past six weeks, showing that the number of cases is declining steadily.

This is also borne out by other indicators, such as the increasing number of linked cases, as well as the R0, or reproduction number, which is currently below one.

“So all these points towards decreasing infection rates in the community, and we hope that this will sustain over the next few weeks, and by the time we are out of the circuit breaker, numbers will be low enough such that we can keep infection or spread of infection in check,” said A/P Lee.

A/P Mak added that the lifting of measures must be carefully paced, considering that there will be an impact on social distancing measures in the community.

“Because we don't want to let everything go, have people flood in, everyone goes to the malls, everyone goes into the supermarkets and goes to the barber, goes to McDonald's, and then we create the exact same circumstances which we are concerned about: where people come into close contact, and they come and circulate very closely to each other again. That sets up a new set of circumstances that predisposes toward a spread for infection one more time.”

Health Minister and taskforce co-chair Gan Kim Yong reiterated at the media conference, “As we gradually lift the circuit breaker measures, there is a risk that the community cases may arise again. This has been an experience of many countries which have seen in second wave of infections after relaxing their social distancing measures. Therefore, we need to be very careful, remain vigilant and minimise the risk of any sharp rise in cases, or large clusters in the community.”

Earlier in the day, the MOH had reported 884 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Tuesday noon, bringing the total to 24,671.

