Circuit Breaker Market to Exhibit 6.6% CAGR by 2027 Backed by Increasing Demand for Reliable Power Supply, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Circuit Breaker Market Research Report Are ABB (Zurich, Switzerland), GE (Massachusetts, United States), Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Eaton (Dublin, Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Siemens AG (Munich, Germany), Larsen & Toubro Limited (Mumbai, India), CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Mumbai, India), Kirloskar Electric Company (Pune, India), Camsco Electric (Taipei, Taiwan), BCH ELECTRIC LTD (Delhi,India), Salzer Group (Tamil Nadu, India), Atom Power, Inc. (North Carolina, United States).

Pune, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global circuit breaker market is expected to experience a considerable growth by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2027. The growth is attributable to the increasing focus on secured and reliable power supply that is driving the demand for these breakers across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Circuit Breaker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), By End User, By Rated Voltage, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” mentions that the market stood at USD 16.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.85 billion by 2027.

COVID-19 Leads to Halting of Several Power Infrastructure Projects

The global pandemic has put a tremendous pressure on the healthcare sector as the global agencies are diverting their attention towards containing the spread of the disease. As all the resources are being channeled towards fighting the novel coronavirus, there has been a significant drop in the investments in the power industry. This is expected to hinder the market growth in the near future. However, by following strict guidelines and the growing demand for renewable energy, the global market is anticipated to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

A circuit breaker is a type of automated electrical switch that is primarily designed to protect the electrical circuit from damages caused due to short circuit or electricity overload. It efficiently detects a fault condition by interrupting the electric continuity and immediately discontinues electrical flow to prevent damages to the system. They are mostly adopted in several industrial applications such as commercial complexes, residential and commercial buildings, and hotels, among others.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Reliable Power Supply to Aid Growth

Rapid industrialization and the rising demand for efficient electrical infrastructure are propelling the companies to focus on R&D to develop advanced circuit breakers across the globe. The constant demand for reliable and efficient power supply is further expected to favor the sales of the breakers. Short circuits often lead to heavy economic loss and damage to the entire electric system. Therefore, constant efforts to modernize electrical infrastructures and the high demand for reliable power supply are expected to contribute to the global circuit breaker market growth in the forthcoming years.





