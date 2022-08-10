Circles for Reconciliation gets $167K from Manitoba government

·3 min read

An organization that works to bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together and to build relationships between communities is receiving funding of more than $150,000 from the province.

During an event at the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday afternoon, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere announced the province would be putting up $167,000 in funding to support the ongoing operation of Circles for Reconciliation (CFR), a Winnipeg-based national charity that facilitates small group gatherings and circles between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

The organization said they work with the goal of establishing and maintaining “authentic, mutually respectful relationships” between Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations.

“Our government is committed to advancing reconciliation to build trust, affirm historical agreements, address healing, and create a more equitable and inclusive society,” Lagimodiere said on Tuesday.

“We are proud to support this unique, grassroots program that facilitates meaningful dialogue and learning opportunities on current and historical themes related to reconciliation.”

According to Lagimodiere, the province will now provide CFR with an operating grant of $167,000 for 2021 to 2023 to support staff salaries, “allowing the organization to build its capacity to respond to the ever-growing demands for circles in communities throughout the province, and to establish financial sustainability.”

“Our government is proud to support this incredible learning opportunity as part of our ongoing commitment to reconciliation through principles of respect, engagement, understanding and action,” Lagimodiere said.

During Tuesday’s announcement, Elder and participant in Circles for Reconciliation Amanda Wallin sang a traditional song, said an opening prayer, and spoke about how the organization has helped to change her life for the better.

“For myself, Circles of Reconciliation was truly a blessing sent from the Creator and it did change my life,” Wallin said. “I was able to let go of a resentment that was buried so deep I didn’t even realize I had it.”

According to Raymond Currie, the co-founder of CFR and a retired University of Manitoba professor, CFR has held more than 100 circles in six provinces in the last year due to what he said is a “tremendous thirst for reconciliation among Canadians from all walks of life.”

“In Manitoba alone, we have hosted multiple circles in Winnipeg, Brandon, Flin Flon, Selkirk and Thompson,” Currie said.

“Our success stems from the fact that we are an equal grassroots partnership of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. We have offered circles for virtually every type of organization, from businesses to non-profits to educational institutions.”

CFR said that each circle is designed to bring together five Indigenous and five non-Indigenous participants for 10 gatherings working from the belief that “relationships are built by equal voices.”

“By participating in Circles for Reconciliation, Indigenous and non-Indigenous participants learn from each other in a safe and respectful environment about important aspects of Indigenous people’s history, such as the Indian Act, the ‘60s Scoop and the justice system,” Currie said.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Storm chances continue for the rest of the week

    Storm chances continue across Arizona for the rest of the week.

  • Dermstore Anniversary Sale: 7 Top Editor-Approved Beauty Deals to Shop Before Time Runs Out.

    Save big on over 150 brands including Briogeo, Oribe, and Dr. Dennis Gross.

  • Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Suffers Broken Back In Hard Landing

    Federal safety investigators say the impact was so powerful that the flight attendant thought the plane had crashed.

  • Police in New Mexico arrest suspect in string of killings of Muslim men, Albuquerque chief says

    Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, say they arrested Muhammad Syed, 51, in a string of killings targeting Muslim men.

  • Shapovalov loses in first round on tough day for Canadians at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — An opening double-fault. Two wayward backhands. Another mistake on match ball. Denis Shapovalov's rain-suspended match was over shortly after it resumed Tuesday afternoon as he dropped a 7-5, 7-6 (4) decision to Australia's Alex de Minaur at the National Bank Open. The players were in a tight battle a night earlier but rain forced a postponement with the tiebreaker tied at three. Shapovalov was hoping to force a decisive third set but instead was eliminated after just a few minutes on

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • National Bank Open in Toronto to be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.