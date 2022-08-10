Circles for Reconciliation gets $167K from Manitoba government

An organization that works to bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous people together and to build relationships between communities is receiving funding of more than $150,000 from the province.

During an event at the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday afternoon, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere announced the province would be putting up $167,000 in funding to support the ongoing operation of Circles for Reconciliation (CFR), a Winnipeg-based national charity that facilitates small group gatherings and circles between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

The organization said they work with the goal of establishing and maintaining “authentic, mutually respectful relationships” between Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations.

“Our government is committed to advancing reconciliation to build trust, affirm historical agreements, address healing, and create a more equitable and inclusive society,” Lagimodiere said on Tuesday.

“We are proud to support this unique, grassroots program that facilitates meaningful dialogue and learning opportunities on current and historical themes related to reconciliation.”

According to Lagimodiere, the province will now provide CFR with an operating grant of $167,000 for 2021 to 2023 to support staff salaries, “allowing the organization to build its capacity to respond to the ever-growing demands for circles in communities throughout the province, and to establish financial sustainability.”

“Our government is proud to support this incredible learning opportunity as part of our ongoing commitment to reconciliation through principles of respect, engagement, understanding and action,” Lagimodiere said.

During Tuesday’s announcement, Elder and participant in Circles for Reconciliation Amanda Wallin sang a traditional song, said an opening prayer, and spoke about how the organization has helped to change her life for the better.

“For myself, Circles of Reconciliation was truly a blessing sent from the Creator and it did change my life,” Wallin said. “I was able to let go of a resentment that was buried so deep I didn’t even realize I had it.”

According to Raymond Currie, the co-founder of CFR and a retired University of Manitoba professor, CFR has held more than 100 circles in six provinces in the last year due to what he said is a “tremendous thirst for reconciliation among Canadians from all walks of life.”

“In Manitoba alone, we have hosted multiple circles in Winnipeg, Brandon, Flin Flon, Selkirk and Thompson,” Currie said.

“Our success stems from the fact that we are an equal grassroots partnership of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. We have offered circles for virtually every type of organization, from businesses to non-profits to educational institutions.”

CFR said that each circle is designed to bring together five Indigenous and five non-Indigenous participants for 10 gatherings working from the belief that “relationships are built by equal voices.”

“By participating in Circles for Reconciliation, Indigenous and non-Indigenous participants learn from each other in a safe and respectful environment about important aspects of Indigenous people’s history, such as the Indian Act, the ‘60s Scoop and the justice system,” Currie said.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun